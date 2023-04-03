News

Coming home

Your town correspondents returned to Searsmont last week after two weeks away to find the town changed. Daffodil greens are emerging from muddy ground next to the remains of driveway snow piles. The first crocus blooms are showing up in dooryards, next to a winter’s worth of downed branches. Roadside ditches are filling with water, reflecting buds ready to pop open on bushes and trees. Searsmont gardeners’ thoughts are turning to spring planting.

