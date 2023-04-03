Teacher Samantha Mahhue shows off a Troy Howard Middle School student’s “cake” sculpture in front of fox portraits by Gladys Weymouth School grade schoolers, all part of the Spring Youth Art Show at Searsmont Town Library.
Your intrepid town correspondents on the beach, Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia. Someone had to do it.
Photo courtesy of Thomas Walker
Your town correspondents returned to Searsmont last week after two weeks away to find the town changed. Daffodil greens are emerging from muddy ground next to the remains of driveway snow piles. The first crocus blooms are showing up in dooryards, next to a winter’s worth of downed branches. Roadside ditches are filling with water, reflecting buds ready to pop open on bushes and trees. Searsmont gardeners’ thoughts are turning to spring planting.
Most of all, coming home means country water that tastes good, knowing where everything is inside the house, very little traffic, and the comforting smells and sounds that mean Searsmont. Glad to be back in time for town meeting.
Town meeting
That April 8 Saturday morning town meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Searsmont Community Building. Votes on this year’s warrant items will set the town’s budget for the coming year, consider changes to the Land Use Ordinance and decide who will serve on volunteer committees and the Select Board.
Jim Baum, a four-year Searsmont resident running to “Make Searsmont Great Again,” will face off against incumbent Select Board member and Road Commissioner Chris Staples.
This column will have more information on the meeting, election and Town Report in coming weeks. The next Select Board meetings are set for Monday, April 10, and Monday, April 17, each at 4:30 p.m.
Town Library
The “Spring Youth Art Show” is on display through the month of April, showcasing the talents of students at the Ames School, Gladys Weymouth School and Troy Howard Middle School. The exhibit has been curated by the library’s art coordinator, Geri Winslow, in collaboration with teachers Jill Schvartz and Samantha “Sam” Mahhue.
Waldo Reads Together, a program coordinated by Searsmont’s Denise Pendleton for Literacy Volunteers (a program of Belfast Adult Education), invites everyone to participate in its 2023 “One Book, One Community” program featuring Maine author Morgan Talty’s “Night of the Living Rez.” The discussion is free and free copies of the book are available at the library while they last.
According to Denise, “Since the book is a collection of short stories, you don’t have to read the whole book to be part of the discussion.” Searsmont’s Claudia Luchetti will facilitate the discussion at the library on Tuesday, April 18, at 2 p.m.
The library’s 2023 music performance series has just been announced. The 10 concerts, more than ever before, are varied and promise to offer something for everyone. The first free concert, Saturday, April 15, 3 p.m., will feature the Irish harp virtuosity of Amy Kercsmar. She will be accompanied on this return visit to the library by fiddler/guitar player/singer Nick Apollonio.
On May 4 at 4 p.m., library Director Steven Brown will perform at a fund-raising concert to benefit the talented students of the Tri-Town Music Program. Summer concerts will include Belfast Flying Shoes Community Dance on June 24, the Pinwheel Brothers on the morning of July 25 (the day of the library’s Book and Bake Sale), Primo Cubano on July 29, the Sorcha Cribben-Merrill Trio on Aug. 12 and Kala Farnham on the evening of Sept. 23.
The season ends with the Halcyon String Quartet on Oct. 22 and with Rupert Wates performing on Oct. 26.
Bits and pieces
After a round trip of 3,000 miles through 11 states, your correspondents can report that Searsmont still has more snow on the ground than anyone else. Aren’t we the lucky ones.
The trip south saw trees erupting into full leaves through spring into early summer. Northbound saw a return to bare limbs, followed by a surprise snow on March 30. One thing you can say about Searsmont, though: the number of emerging buds are neck and neck with the collection of Bud Light cans showing up as snow melts along the side of local roads.
Congratulations to all those Searsmonters and their neighbors and friends who competed in the 42nd annual St. George River Race. A hearty well done to people like Jon Thurston, Chris Halsted, Emily Jolliffe, Eli Jolliffe, Declan Brinn, Megan Magowan and Joe Magowan, The village was crowded as more than 140 paddlers in 85 canoes and kayaks completed their wet, 6-mile trip downriver.
“Chag Pesach sameach,” a happy Passover to the Jews celebrating first seder on the evening of Thursday, April 6. And happy Easter on Sunday, April 9, with wishes for Christians to enjoy this special day.