Town meeting, Part II
You won’t find most of these observations about the April 8 town meeting in last week’s news story about the 2-hour, 31-warrant-article meeting attended by more than 100 Searsmonters. That was nearly 10% of the town’s voters, more folks than in recent years and so many that the back wall was being held up by a bunch of them.
Selectman Chris Staples, who was reelected, and challenger Jim Baum both spoke briefly and politely and Searsmont should be proud of both of them.
Congratulations to Charlie LeRoyer, Jack DeGraff, Andrea Crawford, Denise Pendleton, Kathy Hoey and Sarah Crosby (twice), all of whom were elected to town committees and boards.
Three cheers for veteran moderator Lee Woodward who, as usual, wielded the gavel with knowledge, patience and humor, moving things along with no break. Among his jokes this year was, as the meeting approached the 2-hour mark, “If we go to 11:01, I round my time up to the next hour.”
As always, it was the smaller things that produced the most debate. It took about 15 minutes to consider where and how the Memorial Day Committee could store a 22-foot-long battleship model, an issue that was not even on the warrant. But that’s how town meetings are supposed to work. Everyone gets a chance to talk. Little matters become important ones. And in Searsmont, the debates are civil and people leave the room still talking to each other, still friends and neighbors.
Town Office
Just two days after town meeting, Searsmont’s selectmen met April 10, discussing roads, road repair, summer maintenance and winter plowing. They will continue conversations with the Midcoast Council on Governments and will outline a 6-month work plan to include consideration of road work, personnel, fees and permits. They approved contracts for summer mowing, winter shoveling and cemetery tree work, and language to post the deputy clerk position.
Annual Report
Copies of the Searsmont Annual Report, full of good stuff, are at the Town Office, post office, library and village store. A few highlights that struck us were that deaths outnumbered births, there were 21 marriages, and 1,200 of the 1,450 Searsmonters are registered to vote. There are about 425 registered dogs in town, more than either Democrats, Republicans or unenrolled voters: each group is 375 or so. Raise a glass to the sole registered Libertarian.
Raise another to the folks who prepaid $1,100 of their 2023 taxes, out of a total tax commitment of more than $3 million. And a third glass to the folks who still owe $150,000 for last year’s taxes — the biggest amount is about $7,000, the smallest less than five bucks — and the two folks who owe a total of $3.87 from 2021. More than 50 people volunteer to serve on committees and boards. Did you know Searsmont has a health officer, an Emergency Management director and a tree warden?
Parade
With Memorial Day just a few weeks away, Jesse Goguen and the Parade Committee are holding a meeting downstairs at the Community Building on Monday, April 24, 6 p.m. Jesse says everyone is welcome and “It’s time for everyone to think about what they are going to do for a float this year.”
Benefit supper
The Fire Department is hosting another public supper Saturday, April 29, 5 to 7 p.m. It’s just $10, only $5 for 12 and under, for “all you can eat” American chop suey, baked beans, hot dogs, mac and cheese, shepherd’s pie, rolls and homemade desserts. Proceeds go to the support the department and the food is good. Get there before the casseroles run out.
Bits and pieces
Kudos and gold stars to Town Clerk Joanne Moulton and bookkeeper Laurel Frye, who greeted 106 voters at the Community Room door at both women’s first town meeting. They were recognized from the podium and received a well-deserved round of applause.
Your correspondent Mickey Sirota was mentioned as having a lot to do with raising more than $250,000 in grant money for the McLellan Property purchase so no tax money had to be used. Aw shucks. Fund-raisers are not used to getting attention.
Paige Ziegler’s mention of Searsmont “music venues” was right on the nose. The town can boast a library-sponsored 10-concert free performance series, the Muzzy Ridge Concerts chamber music series in August, and the regular performances at Thresher’s.