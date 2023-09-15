News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden today announced more than $1 million in National Park Service Land and Water Conservation Fund grants for conservation and outdoor recreation projects in Maine.

Among the grants is $102,910 for the town of Searsmont to acquire the McClellan Tract — 63.9 acres of undeveloped land along the Georges River, and then develop the area with two trailhead parking areas with info kiosks, ADA-compliant primitive restrooms, a maintenance shed, hiking trails, 1,700 feet of ADA-accessible paths, picnic tables, benches, and hand-carry boat launch access. Future visitors will benefit from having new outdoor recreation opportunities that are currently not available in Searsmont.