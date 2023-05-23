Democracy At Work
Picking up on last week’s column about getting involved in Searsmont town business, we are pleased to tell you about residents who did just that.
Garbage stinks. Everyone creates it and wants to get rid of it. No one wants to smell it or look at it. More than a dozen Searsmonters showed up to let the Searsmont Selectmen know what they thought should be done about town trash. The half-hour conversation was civil, creative, and about as dignified as a discussion of waste can be. Should the transfer station stay on Crie Road, move to the Community Center parking lot, or go to a new location? Should the transfer station and salt-and-sand shed be in the same place? What are the pros and cons and costs of each choice? Should this come up for a Town Meeting vote? This was democracy at work and Searsmont should be proud to host the room where it happened.
Searsmont Town Office and Transfer Station
Selectmen have interviewed Deputy Clerk candidates. Expect more news about that soon. They approved a $22,000 contract for summer roadside brush cutting on Moody, Magog, Peters and North Pond Roads, and, preparing to hire a new Code Enforcement Officer, talked with Planning Board chairperson Chris Halsted about code enforcement. There were surprisingly interesting discussions about new culvert, ditching and bridging methods that the town may use in future, upcoming summer paving work. And they approved the fire department’s sale of outdated or no-longer-used equipment. Apparently there are companies who buy this.
The transfer station is now back on Crie Road for the summer. Next Saturday, May 27, is the town’s first Demo Debris Day, so get ready by cleaning out your shed and garage this week.
Memorial Day Parade
Searsmont’s Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m., Monday, May 29. Main Street will be closed to traffic from the Community Building to Moody Mountain Road starting at 8:30 a.m. Congratulations to the parade committee folks who have put up signs, arranged for radio communication, put together the ceremony at the village green and created a celebration that makes Searsmonters proud. Bring lawn chairs, bug dope and a bag for the candy that will be tossed your way. This is your chance to remember those who served and sacrificed for all of us.
Bits and Pieces
Save the date. On June 10 at 4 p.m, on the Town Library lawn (inside if it rains), the free “Live Outside the Library” music series presents a community dance, featuring Belfast Flying Shoes. BFS is also a sponsor of the library-hosted Tri-Town Music Program for elementary school kids. They deserve Searsmont’s support and the event should be a lot of fun.
Sally Adams at the Searsmont Historical Society tells us they will host a series of events this summer at the Community Center.
Historian Kerry Hardy speaks June 22, 7 p.m., on “Ancient Indigenous People in Maine.” On the evening of July 22, a week after the library’s Book & Bake Sale, the Society holds a vintage auction with ever-popular Rosie Gerry holding the auctioneer’s gavel. Author Mac Smith returns July 27 at 7 p.m., holding forth on Joshua Chamberlain, subject of Mac’s book “Siege at the State House: the 1879 Coup that Nearly Plunged Maine into Civil War.” On August 10, Searsmont documentary filmmaker Rush DeNooyer is back for a repeat presentation on the story of the USS Indianapolis and its tragic history in World War II. Searsmont is lucky to have the Society and their programs in our own backyard.
Last call to send in your application for the $500 H. Joyce Withee Scholarship. June 1 is the deadline to request the award for post-secondary study in library science or education.
What is free and has 4,100 pieces? Get one of the jigsaw puzzles in the post office lobby. If those aren’t enough, you can choose one from the Town Library’s circulating collection.
Spring flowers, plants and ferns are thriving in Searsmont, despite some near-freezing night temperatures. There’s wild oats, cypress spurge, violets, false hellebore and solomon’s seal. Crab apple and blueberry and apple blossoms are popping, and the lilacs are about ready to flower.
The peepers are doing their noisy thing in vernal pools. You can hear, if not see, migrating yellow, Nashville, chestnut-sided, pine and black-and-white warblers. Baltimore orioles, white-throated sparrows and cowbirds are showing up at feeders, and hummingbirds are back. Searsmont in the spring is a joy to see and hear.