Searsport cruise ship meeting

Searsport residents share concerns about cruise ships docking in their harbor during a June 8 meeting at the Town Hall.

 Photo by Kendra Caruso

SEARSPORT — Most of the people who spoke during a recent public meeting seemed unsupportive of cruise ships docking in Searsport ahead of a planned Saga Cruises visit in October.

Days after that meeting, Saga announced that it would not be docking in Searsport, and the Select Board has since taken steps to draft an ordinance governing potential cruise ship visits.