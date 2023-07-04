SEARSPORT — Most of the people who spoke during a recent public meeting seemed unsupportive of cruise ships docking in Searsport ahead of a planned Saga Cruises visit in October.
Days after that meeting, Saga announced that it would not be docking in Searsport, and the Select Board has since taken steps to draft an ordinance governing potential cruise ship visits.
With more than 100 people attending the June 8 meeting, residents shared their concerns with Town Manager James Gillway and Cruise Maine Executive Director Sarah Flink about letting a cruise ship dock in town with hundreds of passengers.
Though 95% of cruse ships that come to Maine dock in Bar Harbor or Portland, according to Flink, there are opportunities for the other 5% of cruise ships to dock in other towns. The number of people on these cruise ships ranges from the hundreds to more than 1,000. Of those passengers, 85% to 92% will disembark.
Flink talked about the benefits the town could get if it allows cruise ships to visit. Cruise ship passengers spend an average of $69 each in towns where they dock, she said. The town would also be able to negotiate a passenger fee with the cruise ships and use that revenue for certain upgrades to public equipment or facilities.
People on cruise ships are usually coming to the state for the first time and some will come back again on future vacations, she said.
Multiple people shared concerns about where all those passengers would go. People were also concerned that, because there is no local public transportation, those people would be walking up the street from the town dock on people’s lawns to get to downtown. Others were concerned that buses of passengers from the planned Saga visit would exacerbate issues with construction on Route 1 as the highway is being rebuilt.
Because Saga could not dock in Bar Harbor, Gillway said most of the ship’s passengers most likely would be taken up to Acadia National Park, to which Maddox Compton said it seemed like the cruse ship was trying to bring people into Bar Harbor “through the back door.”
Dan Nichols suggested that the town take time to consider how it wants to regulate cruise ships and logistics around the area before any more cruise ships come to town. Wes Norton suggested the town put in place a 180-day moratorium on cruse ship visits to consider the issue further, a suggested the was greeted by applause from many at the meeting.
Gillway said the town has some time to consider a cruse ship ordinance, as most cruise lines are already scheduling itineraries for 2025. Princess Cruise Lines has contacted him with interest in visiting Searsport, but no formal plans have been made and it would probably be years before that would happen because the cruise line has already booked its 2023 and 2024 itineraries.
An agent for Saga called Gillway two days after the public meeting to cancel the October visit because the area where the ship was to be docked to disembark passengers is going to be too shallow at that time, he told The Republican Journal in an interview. The company is still interested in coming to Searsport in the future, however.
In the meantime, the town is working on an ordinance regulating cruse ships and it probably will not allow any more cruise ships to plan visits until after Route 1 construction is completed in late 2024, Gillway said.
During their June 20 meeting, Select Board members created a small advisory committee of local officials and interested parties to draft a cruise ship ordinance that board members would then approve to be placed on the warrant for town meeting next year.
Gillway envisions the committee meetings to be “robust,” he said at the board meeting. One resident requested that the town make sure that one resident on the committee is from outside the downtown area. Another resident suggested that the committee distribute a survey to gauge public opinion on the matter.
Gillway thinks the town has a lot to offer to prospective cruse ship tourists, including the Penobscot Marine Museum and Sears Island, and it is close to tourist destinations like Bar Harbor, he said during an interview after the meeting. “We just need to define ourselves,” he said. “I still think Searsport has tons to offer.”