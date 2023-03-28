News

Searsport Town Hall

Source: file photo

 Source: file photo

SEARSPORT — Select Board members unanimously nominated Sabrina DeTurk during a March 21 meeting to fill the remaining two years left on former Regional School Unit 20 School Board Member Wendy Hamel, who moved to Florida.

Select Board member Linda Payson nominated DeTurk, who was approved by all the other municipal officers with little discussion.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

Recommended for you