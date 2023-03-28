SEARSPORT — Select Board members unanimously nominated Sabrina DeTurk during a March 21 meeting to fill the remaining two years left on former Regional School Unit 20 School Board Member Wendy Hamel, who moved to Florida.
Select Board member Linda Payson nominated DeTurk, who was approved by all the other municipal officers with little discussion.
DeTurk owns the Yardarm Motel in town with her husband and has a professional background in higher education. Her daughter, in sixth grade, attends Searsport District Middle School. She has worked at a number of universities. Currently, she teaches at the University of Maine in Orono Honors College.
During a March 7 Select Board meeting she touted her experience in the education field and stated that she is passionate about education.
“My job in higher education only works if K-12 education works,” she said during the March 7 meeting. “So, it’s really important for me to be a part of making sure our local schools are as effective as possible and I think some of what I bring from the higher education perspective might be helpful there.”
In responses to a couple of questions from municipal officers during the March 7 meeting, she said communication issues between parents and teachers is one of the reasons why she sought the position. It is not as smooth as it could be in the district.
When it comes to the curriculum, she would have to hear teachers and administrators out about why something was implemented before forming an opinion about it, she said March 7. In the face of budget cuts, she would make sure that there are still aspects of the curriculum geared toward everybody, instead of just gouging funding for subjects such as arts education.
The two other candidates Select Board members considered included Julie Page and Justin Connor. Page also has a professional background in education as a school counselor for 20 years, she said during the March 7 meeting. Connor has lived in the Searsport/Stockton Springs area all his life, he said during that meeting. Currently he works in the Regional School Unit 3 transportation department.
Before municipal officers approved DeTurk at the March 21 meeting, Town Manager James Gillway said one of the candidates, not DeTurk, came forward stating that they had an immediate family member who works for the school district and there was a school policy that might affect that person’s eligibility to serve on the School Board.
Connor asked if that policy had been recently enacted. To Which Gillway said the policy was first enacted in late 2012, then reviewed in 2022 before being approved again nearly a year ago.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.