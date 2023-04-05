SEARSPORT — Searsport District Middle and High School Principal Joshua Toothaker defended the school’s decision not to recognize a valedictorian or salutatorian as part of graduation exercises during a March 16 Regional School Unit 20 Board of Directors discussion.
Last year board members directed school officials to recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian after what Toothaker described as a “rousing conversation.” Though it was not a part of the graduation ceremony, the honors were listed in the graduation program.
For the last roughly 20 years, until last year, the school has not recognized a valedictorian or a salutatorian, Toothaker said. Much of that decision was driven by a philosophical shift within the school when it switched to standards-based grading. The shift is a more progressive way of looking at education.
The school does not offer different degrees of classes, such as honors classes, as nearby schools do under a more traditional teaching style, he said. The Searsport-based school offers a single series of standards for all students.
Switching to this type of education platform allows students to have access to a variety of different classes they may not be able to take in a more traditional educational platform, he said. It encourages student to take more challenging courses.
Taking a holistic approach, the school recognizes higher academic achievements and honors such as summa cum laude and magna cum laude, along with honors for growth, Waldo County Tech Center achievements, and accomplishments outside the classroom, among other factors, he said.
“We’re trying to encourage looking at the whole child and not just boiling it down to a number,” he said.
One of Toothaker’s concerns if the school starts recognizing a valedictorian and salutatorian is that students will be more concerned with what their numerical rank is, he said. Resulting in students taking less difficult courses in an effort to increase their grade point average.
“That concerns me, that I have students who could be and should be stretching themselves, trying more challenging courses but opting to do, in their perception, easier courses or courses in which they can attain a higher number for this award,” he said.
The school keeps records of numerical grades it calculates, and quantifies students’ grades routinely, he said. He could pull a list of students from highest ranking to lowest ranking based on a numerical grade scale but he questioned the value of that.
The only college that frequently asks for that ranking formation is the University of Maine because it is a factor in the school’s tuition reimbursement program, he said.
When the school announced that it was going to recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian last year, students started preparing for it, he said. Before the issue came up, students were not considering dropping more difficult classes for easier ones until this year, and it is out of concern for their grade point average.
Board member Anthony Bagley, of Searsport, sees the situation as students expressing how important the recognition is, he said. He likened the idea of not recognizing the honors as “everybody gets a trophy for playing,” he said. Toothaker said he does not see it that way.
Bagley defended the characterization, stating that there is no distinction for the top two ranking students in the school, he said.
But Toothaker said students do get recognized for honors and high honors. He cautioned the board to consider decisions beforehand because those decisions impact the culture of the school. He is concerned that the negatives of the recognition could outweigh the positives.
Bagley noted that the district and state recognize a teacher to highlight every year, stating, “So we have no problem highlighting an adult and not worrying about the feelings of other employees.” He said he does not understand the difference between that and recognizing the two top-ranking students.
He takes issue with the idea that society recognizes the concept of “everybody gets a trophy,” he said, which has repercussions beyond the school and education.
He has seen it have negative effects on students in sports and students emotionally, because when they are out of school they are “not protected,” realizing that not everybody gets a trophy, he said. That is when students fail miserably.
Students tend to be surprised to learn that they can fail or get fired from a job, he said, “because we’ve nursed this everybody gets a trophy.”
Dean of Students Kim Anderson questioned if the recognition reflects the best students if some are taking less difficult classes to achieve the honor. She also noted that teachers recognized by the district or state are considered in whole and not in a numerical ranking, stating “It’s a whole picture of the entire person.”
Bagley talked about his experience while he attended Searsport High School and said there were three tracks, technical, standard and college. If their grade point average is higher, he questioned the idea that a student taking classes in a less difficult track should not be ranked over a student taking classes in a more difficult track.
Toothaker said in more traditional education platforms, like the one Bagley referenced, there are different weights to classes in each track, so children on the more difficult track have a numerical advantage over those on a less difficult track.
When the district builds its curriculum and standards. staff look at indicators for performance, examining the hard lines of proficiency, and students must meet those, he said.
The decision not to recognize the valedictorian or salutatorian, roughly 20 years ago, was made by staff, not the board, curriculum coordinator or the superintendent, Bagley said.
Board member Ruth Fethke, of Searsport, recognized that it is a hot-button issue for some of them and said she is very passionate about it. For her, it is not about valuing less the students in less difficult classes; rather, it is about honoring those who have completed more challenging work. She thinks it can help students in smaller schools get accepted into more challenging colleges.
She does not think the recognition will result in students taking less difficult classes to rank better, she said. The school issued a lot of awards to students last year during graduation and she would have liked to see the valedictorian and salutatorian both be recognized during the ceremony.
“I just feel it was like … the whole cake was there and the sprinkles and we didn’t have that candle, or those two candles,” she said. “And I just don’t think it’s fair to those students that hit that level of achievement.”
Based on the school culture the staff has built, she feels confident that the recognition will not result in negativity among students, she said. Students in last year’s graduating class seemed close, and they had a friendly competitive nature — and she thinks there is benefit in some healthy competition.
Board member Kristina Braga, of Stockton Springs, said there was never any negative competition among students in her children’s classes. Her children graduated from the school in relatively recent years. But she wants to know how teachers feel about the idea.
Toothaker argued that her children’s experience with that collegial, collaborative, nontoxic, noncompetitive environment was a product, in part, of the school not ranking students based on grade point average.
Staff expressed concern because they were not involved in the discussions that stemmed from the decision to recognize the valedictorian and salutatorian last year, he said, though he heard no complaints from students or parents regarding the decision.
The discussion ended with no action, but Superintendent Chris Downing said he expects that the issue will be discussed again during a May Board meeting.