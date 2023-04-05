News

RSU20logo269864663
By Sarah E. Reynolds

SEARSPORT — Searsport District Middle and High School Principal Joshua Toothaker defended the school’s decision not to recognize a valedictorian or salutatorian as part of graduation exercises during a March 16 Regional School Unit 20 Board of Directors discussion.

Last year board members directed school officials to recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian after what Toothaker described as a “rousing conversation.” Though it was not a part of the graduation ceremony, the honors were listed in the graduation program.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

Recommended for you