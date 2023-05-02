If you’re using a Searsport Historic Preservation Calendar these days, you might have noticed that April has only 29 days this year — wrong — the printer forgot his slashes and did not add the 30th on the next line!! (Remember the poem, 30 days hath September, April, June and November…).
You might also want to pencil in the 31st to July, as well as the 31st to December, or we will have eliminated New Year’s Eve! Sorry for those errors; we’ll proof better next year!
What’s happening at Carver Memorial Library
Gardening presentation: On Saturday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m., there will be an outdoor program on permaculture using the library grounds as an example. Permaculture uses land, resources, people and the environment in a manner that doesn’t produce any waste. Nick Lykling, who has a certificate from The Resilience Hub, will speak, taking questions at the end. Afterward, volunteers can help plant some of the library beds. If you enjoy gardening, this is a must program for you!
Book Club: This month, on May 9, Book Club will be discussing “Homegoing” by Yas Gyasi. The group meets on Tuesdays in the Library Reading Room at 1 p.m. All are welcome to join in or just listen.
Good Day Memory Café: From 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, come join in a free, fun, friendly and relaxed environment for folks with dementia , or any memory concerns, with their care partners, friends and family and enjoy activities and socializing. This week’s theme is “Birds.”
Teen Job Fair
Searsport High School would like to invite employers to a job fair on Thursday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the school library. If you are looking for some young, energetic talent for your business, I hope you will attend.
Historical Society
The Searsport Historical Society will meet at Curtis Hall at the First Congregational Church on Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. for a program entitled "A House and a Family" that tells the story of Dr. Michael Kinstler and his forebears at the house on Water Street. The house was built by Charles Kempton Sawyer in 1870-71 and has changed over the years. Refreshments will follow, along with a chance to ask Dr. Kinstler questions. The event is free, as always, and everyone is welcome.
Karate in Searsport
The Community Center is hosting karate classes on Thursday nights. The DAI ICHI Karate School has been teaching karate for many years on the coast and has finally come to Searsport!
The Tiny Tigers youth class runs from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; adults practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The first class is free; after that it’s $50 a month for one student, one day a week. Another student in the same family can join for $25/month.
Movie night
Searsport Recreation is partnering with the Penobscot Marine Museum to offer a free movie night outdoors on a giant movie screen at Mosman Park on a Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. They will put everyone in the mood by singing some sea chanties, then starting the movie, “Around Cape Horn,” at 8 p.m. Rain date will be May 19.
Kindergarten registration
If you’re 5 years old (or almost), it’s time to sign up for kindergarten on May 4 and 5. Parents and guardians, call 548-2317 for more information.