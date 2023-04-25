News

Benefit auction

Here is a fun happening to benefit the Women’s Fellowship at the First Congregational Church. On Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. at Mermaid Plaza on Main Street, there will be an auction of the goods (plus additions) from the Lloyd and Mildred Rainey estate. Items include a large collection of furniture, glassware, coins, jewelry and household goods.

