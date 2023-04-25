Here is a fun happening to benefit the Women’s Fellowship at the First Congregational Church. On Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. at Mermaid Plaza on Main Street, there will be an auction of the goods (plus additions) from the Lloyd and Mildred Rainey estate. Items include a large collection of furniture, glassware, coins, jewelry and household goods.
The auction will be open for preview from 8 to 10 a.m. before the sale. Doughnuts and coffee will be available during the preview and a luncheon of sandwiches, chips, baked goods and bottled water will be available throughout the sale. Selectwoman Linda Payson will be the auctioneer. Payment will be with cash or check. Should be a good time for a good cause!
Library news
Don’t forget Crafternoons are every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. Share your project and converse with other crafters. For the Zoom link, go to the website under adult events.
Fridays are Storytime days at 10:30 a.m. in the Childrens’ Room. This week there will be stories about trees and forests. Children’s Librarian Rhonda Nichols will read and lead singalongs.
The DIY kits will be available on Friday. Can’t imagine what these gals have thought of this month!
For more information about what is available at Carver Memorial Library, go to the website at carverlibrary.org.