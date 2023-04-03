Here it is April and Easter is on our doorstep. Happy spring! And I have some springy events to tell you about.
Easter Cantata
First off, what could be more appropriate than an Easter Cantata as part of the First Congregational Church Easter Service. The choir will present “Lift High the Cross” by Lloyd Larson, directed by Dionne Haase, associate director of music. Tracy Bigney will accompany on the piano and Matthew Horowitz-Lee will accompany on the violin. The service begins at 10 a.m.
Turkey Supper
On Saturday, April 8, at 4:30 p.m., the Searsport Methodist Church will bring back its turkey takeout supper. Donation is $10 per person for a complete turkey meal with all the fixings, including a homemade dessert.
Historical Society
On Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m., the Searsport Historical Society will meet at Curtis Hall at the First Congregational Church. The topic centers around the Civil War. Charlie Smith, from Stockton Springs, will tell us what he has discovered about Searsport Civil War soldiers, including a colorful tale about his own great-grandfather! He’ll also discuss his research on the financial effects of the war and how folks survived back at home at that time in history. It should be an interesting meeting with new information. All are welcome and there is no charge. Afterwards, there’ll be refreshments and a chance to ask Charlie questions.
Good Day Memory Cafe
On Wednesday, April 12, from 9 to 9:45 a.m., Carver Memorial Library will host a Good Day Memory Café. The Memory Café is a free, fun, friendly and relaxed environment for people with dementia, or other memory concerns. Their care partners are also encouraged to attend. The purpose is to socialize with others in similar situations and enjoy a program of activities just for them. Rhonda Nichols, outreach librarian, will lead the activities. Hopefully this will become a monthly event. The theme for April is Dogs.
The Memory Café highlights the Reading2Connect book collection which has books that have been specially designed to spark older adults’ abilities to reflect, remember, learn and express themselves with topics that may interest them, such as the Swing Era, birds, etc. The library is grateful for a Maine Humanities Council SHARP grant to make theses programs possible.
Road work update
At long last, construction work on Route 1 will begin May 1 at the wastewater treatment plant on Navy Street and East Main Street. The Water District will be replacing water lines on side streets beginning this month. The Downtown Rebuild will begin construction in late May or early June 2023. A general informational meeting for residents will be advertised well in advance. The project will begin in the area of Black Road, south to Mortland Road, and during this phase, southbound traffic will be diverted around Route 1. I encourage everyone to check the town website for more details at Searsport.Maine.gov.
Reminders
Tatting Crafternoon at Carver Memorial Library on Thursday, April 6, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for an in-person tatting workshop. For more information, call the library at 548-2303.
Saturday, April 8, free forest therapy program from 9:45 a.m. to noon at Sears Island.