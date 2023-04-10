Seems to be a slow news week in Searsport. Everyone must be on spring break or doing their taxes…!
Don’t forget if your organization has something going on, please send me an email or text so I can let everyone know!
Everyone is welcome to participate in Searsport Cleanup Day in tandem with Earth Day. Bring out your rakes, clippers, gloves, a bright colored shirt, and large trash bags and join us for a fun and satisfying morning on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at Mermaid Plaza downtown for coffee, juice and doughnuts to get you going and then at noon, come back for a volunteer lunch off the grill. Any questions, call Steve at 930-5920. This event is sponsored by HOBBA (the Searsport area Business Association).
On Wednesday, April 26, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Friends of Sears Island will host a Science Squad after-school program for kids focused on celebrating our connections to our earth. The program will take place on Sears Island, and will include “Movement with Mother Earth Yoga,” a short children's nature-themed yoga program on the beach, facilitated by yoga instructor Natasha (Nirupama).
Ronda of Carver Memorial Library will share books celebrating wonders of the earth and will invite everyone to sing and move along with the stories. If time allows, participants can help with a beach cleanup at the end of the program.
This free program is for kids ages 6-12 and an accompanying adult. Preregistration is required as space is limited. Sign up via email to outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. Registration is complete upon receiving a confirmation email.
This event is part of Friends of Sears Island’s “Science Squad,” a place-based after-school program involving children as scientists, explorers, and stewards of their environment. Science Squad is sponsored by First National Bank and First National Wealth Management.
