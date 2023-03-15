News

St. Patrick’s Day Takeout SupperIf you don’t have plans for St. Patrick’s Day and you’re feeling a bit Irish, step over to the Methodist Church at 43 East Main St. for a traditional meal of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, biscuits and a homemade dessert! They will be serving a takeout meal on Friday, March 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended by calling Jayne Snowdale at 407-694-8733 or Judy Staples at p30-5263. Suggested donation is $12 per person.

Spring Activity KitsFriends of Sears Island is offering a “Seed, Soil, Spring” Activity Kit for families this month. It is designed to help families celebrate the arrival of spring and learn about starting seeds, garden planning, and how to track important seasonal changes in nature.

