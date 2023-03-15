St. Patrick’s Day Takeout SupperIf you don’t have plans for St. Patrick’s Day and you’re feeling a bit Irish, step over to the Methodist Church at 43 East Main St. for a traditional meal of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, biscuits and a homemade dessert! They will be serving a takeout meal on Friday, March 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended by calling Jayne Snowdale at 407-694-8733 or Judy Staples at p30-5263. Suggested donation is $12 per person.
Spring Activity KitsFriends of Sears Island is offering a “Seed, Soil, Spring” Activity Kit for families this month. It is designed to help families celebrate the arrival of spring and learn about starting seeds, garden planning, and how to track important seasonal changes in nature.
The kit includes a packet of flower seeds generously donated by the Troy Howard Middle School gardening program, small peat pots, soil discs and popsicle stick plant markers to keep track of indoor seedlings. There will also be a journal and a garden planning worksheet with instructions. The kits are free and intended for ages 5 through 12.
Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to cover programming costs. Quantities are limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To request a kit, email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. After you receive your confirmation email, families can pick up their kits from March 20 to March 31 at Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.
Seed Library opensOn Friday, March 31, at 2 p.m., you can explore the Seed Library at Carver and ask the experts garden questions. Bring a friend and get them enthused about a gardening project. Attendees will be entered for a chance to win a door prize.
Historic shadowboxesThe Historical Preservation Commission unveiled the first of three wharf piling shadow boxes at the Potluck Supper on Saturday. The project was inspired by longtime residents who lamented the fact the dock pilings they remembered as a child were quickly disappearing.
Historic Preservation decided it would be a good idea to compose a hands-on display of the shipyard pilings and the dock locations in the mid-1800s when there were 11 shipyards in our town. The shadow boxes will be displayed at the Town Office, the Historical Society Building, and the Penobscot Marine Museum.
I was contacted recently by a woman who has a beautiful Steinway baby grand piano to give away. If there is an organization that can use it, I will put you in touch with her.
Town website reminderNow that town meeting has passed, it might be a good time to remind you that there is lots of information about Select Board, Planning Board, Historic Preservation, and Shellfish Committee meetings as well as town events on the website at searsport.maine.org.
You can stream recorded meetings you might have missed and find out what is being shown on local programming. Sign up for computer classes, learn about the new Fidium internet service coming to town, and pay bills — just to name a few items of interest.