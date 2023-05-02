SEARSPORT — On June 13 voters will decide between two write-in candidates who tied for a Budget Advisory Committee seat during this year’s annual meeting elections.
With just two write-in votes each for Jodi Reeves Eyre and Gary Moore, the town must hold a runoff election to let voters decide between the two candidates, Town Manager James Gillway said. Once one of them is elected, all seats on the nine-member committee will be filled.
Budget Committee members must consider proposed revenues and expenditures and act as an adviser to Searsport citizens, according to the town ordinance governing the committee. In the event of a special town meeting at which town funds are a consideration, funding proposals will be given to the committee and committee recommendations are to be included on that meeting’s warrant.
Reeves Eyre moved to town about a year ago and thinks the Budget Committee could be a good entry into municipal service in her efforts to become more involved with the local community, she said. She works for a small nonprofit writing grants and fulfilling other such obligations, so she is familiar with writing budgets and setting goals.
“And we’re really excited about the community,” she said. “It just seems like new small businesses are popping up all the time and everybody is really welcoming.”
She also takes an interest in sustainability practices, reducing people’s impact on earth while taking care of one another, she said. She hopes to look for ways to support small businesses, make things more economical and do anything that can help the people living in town.
Moore served on the Budget Committee roughly eight years ago, he said. Coupled with his previous Budget Committee experience and his last 12 years as a board member for Waldo Community Action Partners, he knows how a budget runs. After retiring from working in financial services 21 years ago, he moved to Searsport.
Moore wants to serve his growing community any way he can. “I just like helping people, always have, that’s why I was in the business I was in, I like helping people,” he said.
Residents will vote on the vacant Budget Committee seat and the Regional School Unit 20 proposed school budget June 13. The polling station will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Center.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.