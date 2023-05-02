News

Jodi Reeves Eyre and Gary Moore

Jodi Reeves Eyre, left, and Gary Moore are vying for a seat on the Searsport Budget Advisory Committee in a June 13 runoff election. Courtesy of Jodi Reeves Eyre and Gary Moore

SEARSPORT — On June 13 voters will decide between two write-in candidates who tied for a Budget Advisory Committee seat during this year’s annual meeting elections.

With just two write-in votes each for Jodi Reeves Eyre and Gary Moore, the town must hold a runoff election to let voters decide between the two candidates, Town Manager James Gillway said. Once one of them is elected, all seats on the nine-member committee will be filled.

