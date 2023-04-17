WATERVILLE — On Wednesday, April 19, 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust Speaker Series will host a presentation on the status of the Three Corners Solar Farm by Deron Lawrence, senior director, natural resources permitting and policy, and Chad Allen, development manager, of Longroad Energy.
The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years. Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission and Department of Environmental Protection approved the project last year. Upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, it will be the largest solar project in Maine.
All are welcome to attend the talk at the Chace Community Forum, 150 Main St., Waterville, to learn about details of the project, its impact on local natural resources, and Longroad Energy’s mitigation efforts.
As part of its commitment to provide support to host communities beyond property tax payments, Three Corners Solar has committed several contributions to local scholarship programs and nonprofit organizations, including support for SRLT’s conservation efforts. Separately, the project will conserve more than 1,800 acres of forestland, including high-value wetlands, deer wintering areas, and other critical wildlife habitat.
The SRLT Speaker Series is free and open to the public. A $5 donation is suggested. These are held the third Wednesday of each month at the Chace Community Forum, 150 Main St. in Waterville, across from the Portland Pie restaurant.
In the next program in the series, on May 17, Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologist Erynn Call will provide an update on American Kestrel and Peregrine Falcon conservation efforts. For more information on this and other events, visit SebasticookRLT.org