WATERVILLE — On Wednesday, April 19, 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust Speaker Series will host a presentation on the status of the Three Corners Solar Farm by Deron Lawrence, senior director, natural resources permitting and policy, and Chad Allen, development manager, of Longroad Energy.

The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years. Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission and Department of Environmental Protection approved the project last year. Upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, it will be the largest solar project in Maine.