News

FREEDOM — Ron Price, chair of the town Select Board, is facing allegations of nepotism involving his son, Travis Price, former head of the Public Works Department.

The recent accusations allege that Ron Price failed to report knowledge that his son expected to fail a routine drug test administered on April 10, allowing Travis Price to work for 10 days before the test results came back positive. During that time, Travis continued to operate heavy machinery for the town and was paid out of the town budget.