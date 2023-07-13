FREEDOM — Ron Price, chair of the town Select Board, is facing allegations of nepotism involving his son, Travis Price, former head of the Public Works Department.
The recent accusations allege that Ron Price failed to report knowledge that his son expected to fail a routine drug test administered on April 10, allowing Travis Price to work for 10 days before the test results came back positive. During that time, Travis continued to operate heavy machinery for the town and was paid out of the town budget.
Should this be true, it would be "nepotism," which the Oxford Dictionary defines as “the practice among those with power or influence of favoring relatives, friends, or associates.”
The primary source of evidence for these charges is a disciplinary letter written by Town Attorney Bill Kelly to Travis Price, which indicated that Ron Price “intended to withhold any information of [Travis Price’s] admission to the rest of the Select Board.”
The documents in question were obtained by Tyler Hadyniak, an attorney, Freedom resident and town columnist for The Republican Journal, who filed a Freedom of Access Act request in response to rumors about the unsubstantiated claims.
A Select Board member for 15 years, Ron Price has faced other charges in the past. In 2011, he faced a recall petition citing that he was “making decisions on town business while in a position of conflict of interest.”
Years later, in 2019, 51 individuals signed another recall petition, accusing him of “violation of Select Board code of ethics, continued conflict of interest regarding town business decisions/actions and personal gain [and] abuse of office of selectman.”
Both recall petitions ultimately fell short.
Sections of Kelly's disciplinary letter testify that Travis Price used his father as a “shield” from the other Select Board members. The letter also states, in explicit terms, that “confiding in [Travis Price’s] father as the ‘Chair of the Select Board’ is highly problematic from the standpoint of nepotism…”
Whispers of nepotism between Ron and Travis Price have circulated for years, without substantive evidence. Recently however, Select Board meetings have been so charged that, at a May meeting, Select Board member Steve Bennett attempted to adjourn early and threatened to call police in response to outcries from the community.
At the Monday, July 3, meeting, Ron Price responded to the claims of nepotism, saying it was the “first time something like this had happened,” and that he “should’ve reported [the conversation with Travis Price].” He admitted to misconduct regarding his son’s drug test and said, “I’m guilty. Period.”
Ron Price claims that he was “shocked” by the news that his son expected to fail his drug test, and that he left immediately upon hearing the information.
According to Ron Price, when Travis Price approached him about the possibility of failing his drug test, Travis Price said that he “might” fail, as opposed to Bill Kelly’s letter, which states that Travis Price told his father he “expected” to fail. This is an important distinction, Ron Price said.
Regardless of diction, according to his own statements, Ron Price knew, as of April 11, that his son had been under the influence of drugs to the point that he might fail the drug test administered the day before. Ron Price failed to report this information through proper channels, instead waiting for the results of the test to come back, which allowed his son to continue working and receive pay.
At the July 3 Select Board meeting, Elaine Higgins, a former Freedom Select Board member, pointed out that Travis Price had approached his father before with grievances regarding his pay, to which Ron Price refused to get involved.
“When you start talking to me, or anybody else, about Ron showing any nepotism, if anything, it’s reverse nepotism," she said. "It’s just the opposite.”
The two other sitting members of the Select Board, Bennett and Ryan Willette, have consistently declined to comment on the issue, citing advice from the town attorney not to get involved.
Evidence suggests that Ron Price has made unilateral decisions in the past to push off drug tests and prioritize town spending.
This is supported by Kelly’s letter, in which he wrote, “This investigation has highlighted several failures of timely notification of employees randomly selected for drug tests which have involved [Travis Price’s] father, Select Board member Ron Price.”
In response to additional questions about prior examples of nepotism, Ron Price revealed that he had pushed off drug testing for various town employees in order to prioritize matters such as road sweeping and salting.
“If [the drug test] happens to come, like, on a Thursday, or something like that, or a Friday… and you’ve hired a dozer, you’ve got trucks on the road, you’ve got people working, and you say, ‘We’ve got to send somebody that’s working down there for a drug test.’ I’ve asked Cindy [Abbott, Freedom town clerk], I said, ‘Wait ‘til tomorrow. Notify them tomorrow. Don’t send them today.’ That probably wasn’t the right thing to do.”
Random drug tests are conducted by the state of Maine for all government employees. The Department of Transportation is responsible for monitoring drug and alcohol use, especially for drivers of heavy machinery.
Ron Price told Hadyniak on the record that he was notified of Travis Price’s personnel issue only a few days before his vacation, which started April 25, although evidence presented later indicated that he knew as early as April 11 and waited over a week to recuse himself from the situation, despite previous information.
Ron Price has not stated any intentions of resigning from his position as chair.
The next Freedom Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, July 17, in the Election Hall.