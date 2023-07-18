FREEDOM — Ron Price resigned Monday, July 17, from the town Select Board he chaired. He announced his decision at the end of the board's evening meeting by reading a letter he had written detailing his hopes and concerns for the town moving forward.
Price’s resignation comes after a string of allegations of nepotism — allegations that have persisted ever since his son, Travis Price, then head of the town's Public Works Department, tested positive in a drug test administered April 10.
The Select Board on May 30 accepted Travis Price’s resignation, effective immediately. He had been on paid leave from his director role since April 22.
The circumstances of Travis Price’s drug test and termination are murky. The allegations assert that Ron Price neglected to inform his fellow Select Board members that his son expected to fail a routine drug test, allowing Travis Price to work at town expense for a full 10 days before the results came back.
According to a letter written by Bill Kelly, town attorney, to Travis Price, Ron Price knew as of April 11 that his son expected to test positive.
Tyler Hadyniak, an attorney, Freedom resident and Planning Board chair, and town columnist for The Republican Journal, sequestered the letter through a Freedom of Access Act request, after unsubstantiated accusations consumed the weekly board meetings for a period of months.
The letter was released in time for the July 3 Select Board meeting, during which Hadyniak read portions of it aloud. The response from citizens present was heated.
At the following July 10 meeting, Ron Price informed those present that five separate FOAA requests had been submitted to Kelly. The requests asked for everything from emails between Ron Price, Travis Price, Kelly, and the other two municipal officers (Select Board members), to overtime logs for the Public Works Department.
In his July 17 resignation letter, Ron Price outlined several “concerns which all citizens [of Freedom] should be aware of.” He also wrote, “I believe my contributions have been positive. However, at this point in time, after events of the last three or four months, my position has served as a major distraction for town governance.”
The letter went on to describe seven concerns that Ron Price deemed worthy of mentioning as he departed. They included the need for a new director of Public Works, a thorough drug and alcohol testing policy and the inclusion of all Select Board members in matters concerning the town attorney.
He ended the letter by stating, “I remain a Freedom citizen and I wish the town well in the future.”
Hadyniak told The Republican Journal that the response to Ron Price’s resignation at the meeting was “solemn.”
There has been no public comment from Ron Price on his resignation; however, he submitted a copy of his resignation letter to The Journal. Responses from the other two municipal officers, Ryan Willette and Steve Bennett, have been minimal.
A special election will take place, most likely in August, to choose a new municipal officer to fill the Select Board vacancy.