News

Freedom Select Board

Ron Price, center, speaks during the Freedom town meeting March 11, flanked by Municipal Officer Steve Bennett, left, and then-newly elected Municipal Officer Ryan Willette, right.

 Journal file photo by Tyler Hadyniak

FREEDOM — Ron Price resigned Monday, July 17, from the town Select Board he chaired. He announced his decision at the end of the board's evening meeting by reading a letter he had written detailing his hopes and concerns for the town moving forward.

Price’s resignation comes after a string of allegations of nepotism — allegations that have persisted ever since his son, Travis Price, then head of the town's Public Works Department, tested positive in a drug test administered April 10.