LINCOLNVILLE — Mackenzie Kersbergen of the Maine Department of Transportation gave a presentation to the Lincolnville Select Board on Sept. 11 on the Lincolnville to Islesboro ferry upgrade. The board also heard comments from several residents of Heather Hill Road, who have varying opinions on the telephone poles and fiber-optic cable that Lincolnville Telephone Co. is in the process of installing along the road.
Select Board members Ladleah Dunn, Keryn Laite Jr. and Mike Ray attended the meeting by Zoom, as they were all sick. Select Board member Robyn Tarantino also attended by Zoom, as she was excused for a “personal obligation,” Dunn said. Select Board member Stephen Hand attended the meeting in person.
The meeting began with an administrator’s report from Town Administrator David Kinney, in which he spoke to the status of cameras at the harbor, the completion of the Moody Mountain Road culvert project and the Town House Road culvert project.
The cameras at the Lincolnville Harbor have been installed, Kinney said, and will soon be connected to the internet. The culvert on Moody Mountain Road has been replaced and the Town House Road culvert project began the week of Sept. 11.
One of the first agenda items concerned the land lease for float storage on Norton’s Pond, which has been granted to Lake City Floats for several years.
The board decided to raise the cost of the land lease by $150, from $700 to $850. Lake City Floats is operated by Isabella Wincklhofer, who was present at the meeting via Zoom.
After some discussion on possible alternatives to raising the cost, the board approved the increase, to which Wincklhofer said, “We want to keep storing [the floats at Norton’s Pond], so, whatever [the Select Board] feel[s] is appropriate is something we’ll take on.”
After the board passed the land lease motion, Kersbergen of Maine Department of Transportation gave a presentation on updates to the Lincolnville to Islesboro ferry and its terminal.
Dunn began the conversation by saying, “There’s definitely been some press out there that has implied that the board is in opposition to some of these plans. The board has never made any sort of motion or indication that we’re opposed to it, but only that we’re really excited for this conversation to happen tonight.”
Kersbergen, a project manager for Maine DOT, attended by Zoom.
To start the presentation, Kersbergen said, “There’s actually two projects. We have the boat itself, which is a replacement of the Margaret Chase Smith, and then we also have — kind of side-by-side — ferry terminal upgrade projects in Lincolnville and Islesboro.”
The Margaret Chase Smith was built in 1987 and, according to Kersbergen, is nearing the end of its projected life. It currently makes, on average, nine trips daily. It is 166.5 feet long and has a vehicle capacity of 30.
The updated ferry would be double-ended, so that it does not need to turn around in the harbor. It would also be a plug-in hybrid — powered by electric batteries and a diesel generator — and increased in length to 207 feet, with a capacity of roughly 40 cars.
Kersbergen said that the project would begin in 2025 and end in 2027, and that “it’ll probably be winter work.”
Maine DOT received a $28 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration according to the Maine DOT website, with which they would build the ferry, along with a $7 million match in state funds.
The hybrid-electric upgrades to the Margaret Chase Smith would also contribute to Gov. Mills’ plan to reach carbon neutrality in Maine by 2045.
Kersbergen also referenced the Maine State Ferry Advisory Board, which had some concerns and desires for the Margaret Chase Smith.
“We talked to the advisory board…” Kersbergen said. “They were concerned about the vehicles and passengers’ access — getting on and off the boat… They had a desire for an electric boat. They had increased vehicular capacity as well as passengers, because about 50 students use the boat to get to Islesboro from Lincolnville.”
Kersbergen offered some more information regarding the upgrade, including where the charging station may go, as well as diagrams of the ferry. The full presentation can be found on the town of Lincolnville YouTube channel.
Several Select Board members asked questions of Kersbergen after the presentation, the majority of which concerned parking. Parking was an issue brought up at the July 24 meeting, with some members of the Select Board wondering the extent to which the beach would be affected by such a large-scale infrastructure project.
“Although it appears everything is in a conceptual stage at this point,” Laite said at this most recent meeting, “I personally have huge concerns with the development of this ferry and any modifications of the Lincolnville side of this port as it pertains to how it affects the parking… How is it going to affect our harbor and our mooring field? How is it going to affect our working pier? This is not something that we as a town can take lightly.”
Kersbergen responded that certain aspects of the ferry update are “not going to change,” including the expansion of the boat to 200 feet. She also mentioned that an additional parking project for the area was in development, but that it was so early in its process that the project manager didn’t think it worth discussing at this meeting.
While Kersbergen said that the project was moving forward, Dunn commented, “I would certainly like Lincolnville to be considered a vested party and part of the ongoing conversations that happen… so we can work in concert positively for our harbor users and our citizens who need to access the ferry service, rather than hearing about it after the fact.”
The meeting’s second half, for the most part, concerned residents of Heather Hill Road and the installation of three telephone poles and fiber-optic cable along the road by Lincolnville Telephone Co.
During the citizen’s comments section of the Aug. 28 meeting, multiple residents of Heather Hill Road asked that the Select Board include an agenda item regarding the telephone pole installation. The Select Board initially gave the Lincolnville Telephone Co. a permit to install the poles in December of last year.
Earle Brown and Stacey Rossiter opened up the discourse once again at this most recent meeting, bringing with them documents detailing ordinances for the Heather Hill subdivision.
Brown and Rossiter are two of the citizens opposed to the pole installation, having cited the “beauty” of the area and the impact such poles might have.
In response to Brown and Rossiter, Select Board Chair Dunn said, “We have subsequently been informed by our town attorney that the Select Board is well outside our window to revoke or rescind a pole location permit. So, that being said, there’s not much we can do.”
Rossiter said that there had been an “error” in the application and that the board did not have the authority to grant a pole location permit on the Heather Hill subdivision, which has an ordinance that all utilities must be buried underground. Kinney explained that the road itself is property of the town, and therefore they did have the legal capacity to grant such a permit.
Dunn thanked Rossiter and Brown for their comments, noting her appreciation for the time and energy they put into coming forward.
After Brown and Rossiter left the meeting, two other residents of Heather Hill Road came to the podium to voice their support for the utility placement.
One Cheryl Milner said that her home was without internet or phone service, and that they needed the telephone poles as soon as possible.
Another resident said that there were already several poles on the road and that she didn’t see what difference adding three more would make.
The Lincolnville Select Board meets every other Monday at the Town Office at 6 p.m.