LINCOLNVILLE — Mackenzie Kersbergen of the Maine Department of Transportation gave a presentation to the Lincolnville Select Board on Sept. 11 on the Lincolnville to Islesboro ferry upgrade. The board also heard comments from several residents of Heather Hill Road, who have varying opinions on the telephone poles and fiber-optic cable that Lincolnville Telephone Co. is in the process of installing along the road. 

Select Board members Ladleah Dunn, Keryn Laite Jr. and Mike Ray attended the meeting by Zoom, as they were all sick. Select Board member Robyn Tarantino also attended by Zoom, as she was excused for a “personal obligation,” Dunn said. Select Board member Stephen Hand attended the meeting in person.