News

rj.linctownoffice.jpg

LINCOLNVILLE — Several residents of Heather Hill Road attended the Lincolnville Select Board's Aug. 28 meeting to discuss the planned installation of high-speed internet on their street with fiber-optic cables that would be strung on utility poles.

The problem, Heather Hill homeowner Earle Brown said, is that, currently, all wires and conduits are buried underground. “I bought into the subdivision knowing that,” he said.