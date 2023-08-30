LINCOLNVILLE — Several residents of Heather Hill Road attended the Lincolnville Select Board's Aug. 28 meeting to discuss the planned installation of high-speed internet on their street with fiber-optic cables that would be strung on utility poles.
The problem, Heather Hill homeowner Earle Brown said, is that, currently, all wires and conduits are buried underground. “I bought into the subdivision knowing that,” he said.
Brown and Stacey Rossiter approached the podium to address the board about the planned lines. Brown emphasized that they are not against high-speed internet, only the installation of poles.
“I know that the new owners of a lot that I sold just did it weeks ago — put a conduit back across the road,” Brown said. Brown and Rossiter’s argument is that several property owners on Heather Hill Road have buried utilities at great financial expense. Should the Lincolnville Telephone Company introduce telephone poles and aerial lines to the area, it would disrupt a carefully cultivated aesthetic.
Brown asked that the Select Board add the issue to the next meeting’s agenda, as the board was not able to respond to the Citizen’s Comments block without preparation.
“What we’re asking you for guys to do,” Brown said, “is to revisit the application that you approved on Dec. 12 and take into consideration the covenants that are on our lots that were put in place.”
After Brown and Rossiter sat down, a few other Heather Hill Road residents stood at the podium to express alternative views.
Ross Faneuf and his wife Lois Lyman both attested to the need for high-speed internet, stating that they were willing to stand the poles if it meant access to fiber-optic cables.
“These poles would be directly adjacent to our property,” Faneuf said. “I have no objection to that whatsoever. I’ve been waiting for years and years to get high-speed internet.”
Faneuf is a professional software developer and said, “In this case, I have to consider that the requirement that services be buried is well-meaning but out of date.”
After Faneuf and Lyman, Marilyn Thorell, another resident on the road, expressed a similar opinion on the poles.
“It’s too expensive to do any repair with underground wiring,” Thorell said. “And I just found out that some of our wires got torn because of the movement of rocks underneath… We’re talking about great, great expense here.”
Thorell said that her home phone, cell phone, internet and television all rely on a delicate, cable-based internet connection, and she did not oppose the introduction of aerial lines.
“I’ve decided that I personally can certainly bear a telephone pole, which I will be looking at from my house directly across the street,” Thorell said.
The board agreed to put the issue on next week’s agenda so that they can discuss it in more detail.
“We will want to come prepared with all of our information, be able to let it settle so that we can engage in a meaningful conversation with you,” Select Board Chair Ladleah Dunn said in response to the comments.
In other business, the Select Board renewed liquor licenses for The Youngtown Inn and the Lincolnville Lobster Pound. They also confirmed the appointment of Town Administrator David Kinney as election warden.
The next Lincolnville Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, Sept. 11, in the Town Hall.