SEARSPORT — Select Board members during their March 7 meeting heard from three candidates vying to fill a vacant Regional School Unit 20 Board of Directors seat.
Former school board member Wendy Hamel recently moved to Florida, leaving two years remaining on her term, Town Manager James Gillway told The Republican Journal in a previous interview. One Select Board member was absent from the March 7 meeting, so members in attendance voted to appoint a candidate at a future meeting.
Justin Connor, Sandra DeTurk and Julie Page each took a few minutes to present themselves during the March 7 Select Board meeting and answered questions from board members.
Connor has lived in the Searsport/Stockton Springs area all his life, he said. He currently lives near the school and has raised children in the community, though they are currently homeschooled and have been since the beginning of the pandemic. He works in the Regional School Unit 3 transportation department.
He decided to apply for the vacant school board seat because he thinks it is important to be involved with children’s education while also making sure that the taxpayers are taken care of, he said.
Mark Bradstreet asked about Connor’s stance on pornographic books in schools, Critical Race Theory and communication between teachers and parents.
Connor said he strongly disagrees with having pornographic books in local libraries that children can access. “If that’s the case I would definitely want to know about that and look into it for sure,” he said.
Bradstreet’s opinion on the subject is that schools should teach young people how to learn and think, not what to think, he said. Connor responded, “absolutely.”
He then went into his duties in the RSU 3 transportation department and how part of that is teaching children how to conduct themselves on the bus and how that might influence them in their future.
Doug Norman asked Connor about his opinion on cutting funding for education related to the arts when trimming the school budget.
Connor thinks the arts are equally important as other major subjects, like mathematics. He was a member of the band and chorus when he was in school and said he knows that there is a lot that can be taught through the arts, such as the value of teamwork.
DeTurk owns The Yardarm Motel in town and is relatively new in town but grew up in Winslow. She has a daughter in sixth grade who attends the Searsport District Middle School. DeTurk has been a professor and administrator at a number of universities, and currently teaches in the Honors College at the University of Maine in Orono.
She thinks the high school’s education initiative to take learning beyond the traditional classroom setting is good. She is passionate about education and said her experience in the field could be useful as a school board member.
“My job in higher education only works if K-12 education works,” she said. “So, it’s really important for me to be a part of making sure our local schools are as effective as possible and I think some of what I bring from the higher education perspective might be helpful there.”
Bradstreet also asked her about pornographic material in schools, Critical Race Theory and communication between parents and teachers.
DeTurk replied that communication between teachers and parents is why she decided to vie for the vacant board position. It is an important part of education and she does not see that communication being as smooth as it could be in the district.
In terms of the curriculum, she said she would have to talk to teachers and administrators about why something was implemented, then form an opinion about it. She has not heard concerns about Critical Race Theory from other parents in the district but she agrees that parents should have a say in curriculum decisions.
Norman also asked her about funding cuts to arts education. DeTurk said it would be difficult for her to put arts curriculum on the “chopping block” first, as her educational background is in art history.
But she also recognized how tough budget decisions can be, saying that, in the face of budget cuts, officials need to make sure that there are still aspects of the curriculum geared toward everybody.
Page has worked in education and been a school counselor for 20 years, first moving to Searsport in 2010 to be a school counselor for RSU 20. She has since relocated to Belfast but said she still has a house in Searsport because she still wants to be a member of the community.
Bradstreet asked her the same question about Critical Race Theory, pornographic material in schools and communication between teachers and parents.
As a school counselor, communication between teachers and parents is a huge part of her job, she said. She thinks it is important to have parents attend board meetings. She has not heard anything about Critical Race Theory in Searsport schools but is aware of it being discussed in other schools in the area.
Norman asked her about cutting funding to the arts, as well. Page thinks there needs to be a balance in budget cut decisions. “Art and music, those are considered specials, that’s what I would consider, being a specialist, so I don’t think we want to just make those cuts right away,” she said. “We have to do what’s best all the way around for our students.”
Norman said in his opinion everything should take a cut across the board when budget cuts are discussed. As a student at Searsport High School, he said he saw the arts curriculum cut during his sophomore year.
Select Board member Linda Payson would like to see more participation in local town events from students, she said. She asked that whoever is appointed to the school board position keep her comment in mind.
The Select Board will vote on the school board appointment at a future meeting.