Searsport Town Hall
SEARSPORT — Select Board members during their March 7 meeting heard from three candidates vying to fill a vacant Regional School Unit 20 Board of Directors seat.

Former school board member Wendy Hamel recently moved to Florida, leaving two years remaining on her term, Town Manager James Gillway told The Republican Journal in a previous interview. One Select Board member was absent from the March 7 meeting, so members in attendance voted to appoint a candidate at a future meeting.

