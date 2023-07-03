LINCOLNVILLE — The Select Board breezed through its agenda items June 26, except for an appeal by Lincolnville resident Scott Browning over smoking in Breezemere Park, the gazebo area at Norton’s Pond.
Browning made the point that there is a hand-painted “No Smoking” sign in the park, but that it is largely ignored by cigarette and cannabis smokers.
“It’s concerning to me as a father,” Browning said, noting that he has two young children who like to play in the park. The town of Lincolnville has a policy against smoking in Breezemere Park, but, for the most part, does not have the resources to police the area.
Browning approached the Select Board in hopes of “finding a solution” to the issue. He pointed out that, despite the no-smoking policy, a cigarette receptacle in the park sends a confusing message to smokers.
Select Board member Keryn Laite Jr. agreed with Browning that the Town “cannot tolerate [smoking in Breezemere Park].” The board decided to erect more official signage in the park, possibly procured through an organization run by the hospital.
Select Board member Mike Ray also suggested reaching out to the press, and Chair Ladleah Dunn said the board would contact the Sheriff’s Office to procure more information regarding the cost of patrolling the park.
In other news, Ray reminded the board of the upcoming Strawberry Festival on Saturday, July 8, and was appointed to the Mid-Coast Council of Governments as representative to the Select Board.
Other agenda items, including a Special Amusement Permit for the Lobster Pound Restaurant, were approved quickly. The Select Board also noted that the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Selectmen will be updated to incorporate more gender-neutral language.
The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, July 10, at the Lincolnville Town Office.