News

Lincolnville Town Office

By Jim Leonard

LINCOLNVILLE — The Select Board breezed through its agenda items June 26, except for an appeal by Lincolnville resident Scott Browning over smoking in Breezemere Park, the gazebo area at Norton’s Pond.

Browning made the point that there is a hand-painted “No Smoking” sign in the park, but that it is largely ignored by cigarette and cannabis smokers.