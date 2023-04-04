News

Frankfort town meeting 2023

Evelyn Adams accepts a certificate of recognition from Waldo County Commissioners during Frankfort’s March 31 town meeting for being the longest-serving governing official. By Kendra Caruso

 By Kendra Caruso

FRANKFORT — During the annual town meeting March 31, Town Clerk Heather McLaughlin presented Select Board member Evelyn Adams with a certificate of recognition from the Waldo County commissioners for being Frankfort's longest-serving governing official in town history.

This year’s Annual Town Report was dedicated to the 33-year municipal officer. She is in her 12th term and has served on the Planning Board and Budget Committee, according to the Town Report.

Kendra Caruso

