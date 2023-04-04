FRANKFORT — During the annual town meeting March 31, Town Clerk Heather McLaughlin presented Select Board member Evelyn Adams with a certificate of recognition from the Waldo County commissioners for being Frankfort's longest-serving governing official in town history.
This year’s Annual Town Report was dedicated to the 33-year municipal officer. She is in her 12th term and has served on the Planning Board and Budget Committee, according to the Town Report.
“Evelyn has sacrificed a lot of time and energy being of service to this community and deserves this special recognition,” the Town Report said. “Thank you for all you do, Evelyn.”
It has been an honor for her to serve, she said during the meeting, adding that she “could write a book,” which drew laughter from those in attendance.
There was little discussion of most of the warrant items by the roughly two dozen residents who attended. The only substantive discussion centered around funding for the Winterport Ambulance Service.
Select Board members recommended that the town raise $26,000 for Winterport Ambulance. Ambulance Director John Malcolm, who stepped into the role just last February, said fuel prices have driven up the cost of ambulance operations and it is the predominant reason why the organization is asking for more money this year compared to last year.
The amount of money insurance companies are reimbursing ambulance services is decreasing, he said, forcing them to seek the difference from local municipalities to keep the service in operation. The service gets about one third of the amounts it bills to insurance companies.
West Frankfort Fire Department member Sandra Stone talked about the ways in which the Fire Department assists the Ambulance Service on medical calls at times, without receiving any payment at all. “We’re using our gas and we get paid nothing here,” she said.
She was hoping the Ambulance Service would give the town a financial break because of its assistance, to which Malcolm responded that it is the nature of mutual aid agreements. “That is the nature of public safety and what we do in general,” he said.
One resident asked how much less the Ambulance Service could take and still remain functional. Malcolm said they cannot take any less and if the town decides to give less than the recommended amount, he would have to talk to its board members. “Unfortunately, what we’re saying is, I can’t,” he said.
At $26,000, the Ambulance Service is requesting less than it needs to keep itself going, he said, adding that this is how things are going in the field right now, not just at Winterport Ambulance Service.
Resident Joseph Watson said he thought $26,000 was a “pretty good deal,” adding that the amount could be much higher. If Frankfort contracted with another service, it would probably be more, he said.
Another resident was frustrated that Hampden emergency medical services does not provide mutual aid to Winterport or Frankfort, but Winterport Ambulance Service still provides coverage to Hampden. He did not like the idea of Frankfort tax money going toward coverage that Hampden benefits from, yet Hampden refuses to provide coverage to Frankfort.
Malcolm agreed and said it is an ongoing conversation within the Ambulance Service. It responded to only four calls in the town last year.
In the last year the Ambulance Service had to turn away eight calls because it did not have somebody to respond, he said. The service responds to about three calls per month from the nursing home in town.
Residents approved a warrant item that establishes a reserve account under the Frankfort Recreation Committee for a basketball court at the Frankfort Ball Field and added $669 worth of fundraiser proceeds from the town’s undesignated fund into the newly created account.
Residents voted to raise $436,253.46 through taxation at the meeting, a 7.9% increase compared to raising $404,128 last year. Total appropriations at the meeting amounted to $823,482.93, a 10.4% increase compared to the $745,842.90 appropriation approved last year.
Mike Shaw was elected to a three-year Select Board term, succeeding Samantha McKay. There was a tie for a three-year Select Board term between McKay and Pam Peck, each of whom received only one write-in vote. Both have stated that they do not want the position, McLaughlin said. She thinks it will now be up to the Select Board to appoint someone to the position.
