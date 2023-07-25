LINCOLNVILLE — More than a dozen people attended the Lincolnville Select Board meeting July 24, the majority of whom were citizens concerned with possible changes to Thurlow Road. The board also discussed the hazards of possible updates to the Lincolnville Beach ferry terminal.
Resident Miriam Browning approached the board to discuss installing a driveway on a portion of her property connected to the road. Browning intends to sell this 25-acre portion of her 35-acre property, and wanted to address the status of its access. Her question involved a potentially abandoned portion of Thurlow Road, which would affect her property line.
Select Board Chair Ladleah Dunn informed Browning that the matter was not in the purview of the board, it being a personal legal matter, and that research into whether the road was discontinued is not a matter for Lincolnville taxpayers. “The crux of the issue,” Dunn said, “is that it isn’t a municipal issue. It isn’t a priority of the town or the Select Board; it’s a private issue.”
Despite Dunn’s assertions that the Select Board would not be entertaining the matter at this time, several citizens stood at the podium to voice concerns over the potential project.
Sandy Lyle, a resident of Thurlow Road, emphasized that the drive is exceedingly narrow, and that, especially in the winter, construction vehicles moving up and down the road could be problematic, if not hazardous.
Another Thurlow Road resident, Mark Pollock, added that his property would be directly affected by a newly installed driveway, and that the safety of his kids would be put at risk.
Dunn took this opportunity to remind those present that this was not an issue that the Select Board was discussing at this time. After this statement, almost all of the audience left.
As the board continued with its agenda, Town Administrator David Kinney informed the Select Board that the tennis court, Breezemere Park bandstand and Calderwood Road projects would be underway soon. The board elected to add a combined neighborhood workshop and board meeting to a future agenda to discuss the Calderwood Road project.
A representative of the Community Heart and Soul Committee, Cindy Dunham, delivered an update as to Heart and Soul’s status.
The Heart and Soul Committee is a program that looks to draw an inclusive vision of a town’s future, based on collecting opinions and surveys from as many members of a town as possible.
According to Dunham, the committee is in the process of collecting data from Lincolnville residents and ascertaining population demographics so as to have a better understanding of how to move forward. “That’s the goal,” said Dunham. “To do things as equitably as possible.”
Lastly, the board discussed the Lincolnville Ferry Service and its hopes to expand and update.
During the July 10 Select Board meeting, the ferry service requested a letter from the board in support of the project, which the board declined to supply, based on the fact that no one had approached them and no information had been given. The Ferry Service has now filed a grant with the Department of Transportation for $17.5 million to transition the ferry to electric power, rebuild the terminal and expand the ferry itself.
The board was unanimously opposed to the idea, citing the amount of parking available and how Lincolnville Beach is already packed to capacity in the summer season. “What it means is major construction for the next two seasons,” said Dunn.
Laite added, “We can’t put our taxpayers any more at risk for no parking.”
The next Lincolnville Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, Aug. 14, in the Town Office.