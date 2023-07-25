News

Lincolnville Town Office
By Jim Leonard

LINCOLNVILLE — More than a dozen people attended the Lincolnville Select Board meeting July 24, the majority of whom were citizens concerned with possible changes to Thurlow Road. The board also discussed the hazards of possible updates to the Lincolnville Beach ferry terminal. 

Resident Miriam Browning approached the board to discuss installing a driveway on a portion of her property connected to the road. Browning intends to sell this 25-acre portion of her 35-acre property, and wanted to address the status of its access. Her question involved a potentially abandoned portion of Thurlow Road, which would affect her property line.