The other alternative

BCOPE, the alternative education outreach program of Belfast Area High School, has been around for 32 years.

 Photo by Jim Leonard

AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate has given initial approval to a bill from Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, to provide safe and secure banking services for minors who do not have a trusted adult in their lives. The idea for LD 752, "An Act to Expand Access to Banking Services for Minors," came from a group of students at the Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education, who shared concerns based on the challenges faced by youth they know.

“This represents a significant step in fostering financial literacy and shielding young Mainers from potential economic exploitation,” Curry said in a press release from the Senate Majority Office.