AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate has given initial approval to a bill from Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, to provide safe and secure banking services for minors who do not have a trusted adult in their lives. The idea for LD 752, "An Act to Expand Access to Banking Services for Minors," came from a group of students at the Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education, who shared concerns based on the challenges faced by youth they know.
“This represents a significant step in fostering financial literacy and shielding young Mainers from potential economic exploitation,” Curry said in a press release from the Senate Majority Office.
LD 752 aims to ensure access to banking services for minors who don’t have a trusted adult by making it an enforceable contract when the minor opens a deposit account with a bank or credit union. This provision removes liability issues for financial institutions and allows them to set their own standards for opening accounts for minors. The bill does not require financial institutions to open accounts for minors or make any changes to their current business practices.
During the public hearing on his bill, Curry highlighted the potential benefits of LD 752, including preventing financial exploitation of minors and fostering financial responsibility at a young age. Committee members were impressed by the initiative shown by the BCOPE students, who provided written and oral testimony at the public hearing, sharing their personal stories, perspective, research and ability to answer questions from lawmakers.
LD 752 faces additional votes in the Senate and House.