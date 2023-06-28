News

Penobscot Narrows Bridge

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge between Prospect and Verona Island has become a suicide hotspot since its construction in 2006. File Photo

AUGUSTA — A proposal to erect suicide barrier fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, a suicide hotspot since it opened in 2006, passed the Maine Senate Tuesday, June 27, and now goes to the governor's desk for signing.

On June 23 the Joint Standing Committee on Transportation voted to fund the barriers from the Highway Fund. With final approval from Gov. Mills, the emergency resolve would be effective immediately.

Republican Journal assistant editor