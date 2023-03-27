News

BELFAST — Twelve Belfast Senior College classes begin Thursday, March 30, with six available starting at 9:30 a.m., and six more starting at 1 p.m. Each runs for six weekly sessions, with classes held at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center on Route 3, and one course also available on Zoom. Go to belfastseniorcollege.org to register and for complete information on the courses.

According to Senior College President Nancy Perkins, “This spring’s offerings run the gamut from history to literature to the arts, from contemporary social issues to climate change to music. We could not be more pleased to offer this array of courses to the community. We welcome anyone over the age of 50 to participate. And we keep course registration and membership fees low and offer scholarships so as many people as possible can be part of Senior College.”

