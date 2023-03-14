BELFAST — Registration is now open for Belfast Senior College’s spring semester. Go to belfastseniorcollege.org to register and obtain complete information on the courses. Classes begin Thursday, March 30, with six morning and six afternoon courses.
Two more classes begin April 4 and April 13. All courses except for the April 13 offering include six weekly sessions, and all are held in person at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. Only one course is also available via Zoom.
The registration fee for each six-week course is $37, with the fee for the two-session April 13 course is $19. A $25 Senior College membership fee, valid through Aug. 31, is required to register and courses are designed to appeal to anyone over the age of 50. Membership and registration can be made online at belfastseniorcollege.org.
The spring courses will include discussions of Tennessee Williams, genealogy, watercolor painting, climate change, historians and the Holocaust, improv theater for beginners, the Harlem Renaissance, social issues in Belfast and Waldo County, and immigrants in the prairie. There will be a course on “War, Protest, Great Music and Bob Dylan,” a classical music seminar, a Waldo Reads Together book group discussing “Night of the Living Rez, ” and two courses on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “The Little Prince,” including one considering “Le petit prince” in French
The semester’s instructors include Brian Richardson, Kristin Frangoulis, Peter Reilly, Lila Nation, Nancy Blatz, Sandi Cirillo and Juliet Baker, Bob Johansen, Fred Bowers, Stephanie Natale, Bob Rackmales, Dr. Arlin Larson, Leslie Gregory and Rick Davis..
University of Maine Hutchinson Center provides classroom space and Zoom services for Senior College, which is an independent all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Its spring semester begins in March and the summer semester begins in June.