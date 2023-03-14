News

BELFAST — Registration is now open for Belfast Senior College’s spring semester. Go to belfastseniorcollege.org to register and obtain complete information on the courses. Classes begin Thursday, March 30, with six morning and six afternoon courses.

Two more classes begin April 4 and April 13. All courses except for the April 13 offering include six weekly sessions, and all are held in person at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. Only one course is also available via Zoom.

Tags

Recommended for you