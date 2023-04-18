BELFAST — Belfast Senior College is offering a special free tour of the Belfast wastewater treatment plant on Tuesday, April 25, at 1:30 p.m. and two one-hour free Brown Bag Lunch presentations at 11:45 a.m. on Thursdays, April 20 and 27, at the UMaine Hutchinson Center in Belfast.
The three offerings are open to all, with space limited to the first 15 people who register for the April 25 tour. Registration for each Brown Bag Lunch presentation and the special sewage treatment plan tour can be made at belfastseniorcollege.org.
A chance to find out what’s under Belfast’s waterfront geodesic domes comes on Tuesday, April 25, at 1:30 p.m., as Belfast Senior College hosts a special tour of Belfast’s Wastewater Treatment Facility on Front Street.
The tour, up and down stairs and around the plant, will give attendees a chance to learn more about the 150-year history and current-day workings of the city’s local treatment process. From 27 miles of pipes to treatment facility to treatment itself and discharge of clean effluent, all will be revealed. Registration is capped at 15 people because of limited indoor space on the tour.
The Senior College Brown Bag Lunch offering on Thursday, April 20, is a discussion on Book Banning, how it affects the community and how the Belfast Free Library is dealing with the issue. The conversation will be led by Juliet Baker, Senior College instructor, and Stephanie Holman, youth services librarian at the Belfast Free Library.
The Senior College Brown Bag Lunch on Thursday, April 27, is a multimedia presentation on Advanced Health Care Planning. The Palliative Players will present an interactive, improvisational performance of “End Stage,” helping attendees understand why end-of-life discussions are important, how to start a conversation about it, what an advance directive is and does, and how to create one for yourself.