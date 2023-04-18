News

Waste Treatment tour for Senior College

Travis Jones, assistant operations manager of Belfast's Waste Treatment Facility, explains the process during a facility tour.

 Photo Courtesy of Belfast Senior College

BELFAST — Belfast Senior College is offering a special free tour of the Belfast wastewater treatment plant on Tuesday, April 25, at 1:30 p.m. and two one-hour free Brown Bag Lunch presentations at 11:45 a.m. on Thursdays, April 20 and 27, at the UMaine Hutchinson Center in Belfast.

The three offerings are open to all, with space limited to the first 15 people who register for the April 25 tour. Registration for each Brown Bag Lunch presentation and the special sewage treatment plan tour can be made at belfastseniorcollege.org.