Following are some of the Holy Week and Easter services planned around Waldo County:
Maundy Thursday, April 6
Searsport First Congregational Church, 8 Church St., 6 p.m. service.
Sandy Point Congregational Church, 698 Route 1, Stockton Springs: 6:30 p.m. gathering for soup; 7 p.m. Holy Communion followed by Service of Tenebrae.
Monroe Community Church, UCC, 28 W. Main St., worship service at 5:30 p.m.
Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 S. Main Road, soup and bread supper at 6 p.m., followed by a worship service at 7 p.m.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 95 Court St., Belfast: Agape supper at 6 p.m. in the parish hall, open to all. Participants are asked to bring one Mediterranean or Middle Eastern food item, such as hummus, olives, pita bread, dried fruit or nuts, to share. Afterward, traditional foot washing, symbolic of Jesus Christ’s portrayal of servanthood when he washed the feet of his disciples, and Eucharist, followed by the solemn stripping of the church altar in preparation for Good Friday.
Good Friday, April 7
Monroe Community Church, UCC: Worship service at 5:30 p.m.
Frankfort Congregational Church will be open from noon to 3 p.m. for prayer and meditation.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Belfast: Good Friday liturgy will be offered at 6 p.m., with distribution of communion from the reserved sacrament.
Saturday, April 8
Sandy Point Congregational Church: 6:30 p.m. Easter vigil with bonfire at Sandy Point Beach, weather permitting (text 207-505-6886 for update).
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Belfast: Easter Vigil service at 8 p.m. together with St. Thomas, Camden; St. Peter’s, Rockland; St. John the Baptist, Thomaston; and Nativity Lutheran Church, Rockport. Maine Episcopal Bishop Thomas Brown will be the celebrant. Weather permitting, the vigil will start at a small outdoor fire, with that light then brought into the darkened church. Service will include an adult baptism, a tradition dating back to the earliest days of the Christian Church. A festive reception with desserts will follow in the adjoining parish house.
Easter Sunday, April 9
Stockton Springs Community Church, 20 Church St.: Sunrise worship service, 5:45 a.m. at Sandy Point Beach; morning worship in the church at 10 a.m.
Monroe Community Church, UCC: Sunrise worship service, 5:55 a.m. at Gesner Park, West Main Street; regular Easter worship service in the church at 9 a.m.
Frankfort Congregational Church: Easter sunrise service at 5:45 a.m. at Waterfront Park and boat landing, followed by a potluck breakfast and a regular 9 a.m. Easter Sunday service of special music and scripture.
Unity Union Church on Depot Street, Unity: Easter breakfast at 8 a.m.
United Christian Church, Lincolnville Center: Easter Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit www.ucclincolnville.com for more information.
Sandy Point Congregational Church: 9:30 a.m. Easter celebration service with choir and instruments.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church: Easter Sunday services at 8 and 9:30 a.m.
Searsport First Congregational Church: Easter Sunday service with Cantata at 10 a.m.