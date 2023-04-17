News

Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston.

BELFAST — Anah Shriners will hold a no-cost screening clinic here Saturday, April 22, available to any child in need of care for scoliosis, burns, spina bifida, orthopedics, cerebral palsy, cleft lip/palate, pediatric surgery, spinal cord injury, sports injuries/fractures and more.

The clinics will be held simultaneously at seven Maine locations, including the Waldo County Shrine Club, 85 Northport Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins are always welcome