BELFAST — Anah Shriners will hold a no-cost screening clinic here Saturday, April 22, available to any child in need of care for scoliosis, burns, spina bifida, orthopedics, cerebral palsy, cleft lip/palate, pediatric surgery, spinal cord injury, sports injuries/fractures and more.
The clinics will be held simultaneously at seven Maine locations, including the Waldo County Shrine Club, 85 Northport Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins are always welcome
The clinics aim to determine how Shriners' Hospitals for Children can best treat a child in need. All care provided by Shriners Children’s is provided regardless of the family's ability to pay or insurance status.
Shriners Children’s does not discriminate against any family whether you are uninsured, underinsured or unable to pay medical bills. There is support available in all aspects of a child’s health care journey. Charity funds exist to assist with travel, lodging, and other expenses that can occur.
At the screening clinics, children will be seen by a licensed volunteer provider, the visit will be documented, and the information submitted directly to the Shriners Children’s location in Springfield, Massachusetts. Staff will then review the information and reach out to the parents/guardians to determine the next step.
This year the seven locations for this initial screening, in addition to Belfast, are Bangor, at the Shrine Center at 1404 Broadway; Calais, at the St. Croix Masonic Lodge at 10 Calais Ave.; Dover-Foxcroft, at The PCIA, 1049 W. Main St.; Ellsworth, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 175 Douglas Highway; Machias, at the Down East Community Hospital - Robertson Building, 11 Hospital Drive; and Presque Isle, at the Aroostook Shrine Club at 390 Houlton Road.
For further information for each location, visit anahshriners.org and click on the Screening Clinics banner at the top of the page. Anyone unable to attend a Screening Clinic who wishes to see if they qualify should call Shriners Children’s directly at 800-237-5055.