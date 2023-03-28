MORRILL — Crowds gathered at Simmons and Daughters Sugar House in Morrill for Maine Maple Weekend on March 25 and 26.
Statewide, it was the 40th running of the event, which began as just a Sunday event and expanded to include Saturday later. For Chris and Shelley Simmons and their daughters, it was the 15th year of being a part of what many call the tastiest weekend in Maine.
The incoming snow and rain held off long enough for adults and children alike to enjoy fresh popcorn, ice cream, baked goods, and of course, the sweetest treat of maple syrup.
On March 24, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced the Senate’s unanimous passage of a resolution designating March 26, 2023, as “Maine Maple Sunday.” The resolution recognized the 40th anniversary of the event and the importance of Maine maple syrup production to the state’s economy and culture.
