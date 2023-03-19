News

Morrill Community Center
The town of Morrill held its annual town meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Community Center with about 35 people attending.

The town's third selectman position was on this year's warrant. The position had been vacant since last July, when Gary Sheldon, Morrill selectman and lifelong resident, passed away after a short illness. This was the second time in less than two years that the town had lost an acting selectman.

