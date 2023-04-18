News

Sit Down Belfast

Our Town Belfast is seeking artists to create more chairs like this for its Sit Down Belfast project. 

 Photo courtesy of Our Town Belfast

BELFAST — Our Town Belfast is seeking artists and sponsors for six more chairs that we are adding to our Sit Down Belfast project.

The project added 15 accessible, artist designed and painted, re-imagined “Adirondack” style chairs throughout downtown in 2022. The locations were chosen with ADA requirements in mind and to help give downtown visitors a place to rest as they navigate the Main Street hill from the harbor to Post Office Square.

