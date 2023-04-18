BELFAST — Our Town Belfast is seeking artists and sponsors for six more chairs that we are adding to our Sit Down Belfast project.
The project added 15 accessible, artist designed and painted, re-imagined “Adirondack” style chairs throughout downtown in 2022. The locations were chosen with ADA requirements in mind and to help give downtown visitors a place to rest as they navigate the Main Street hill from the harbor to Post Office Square.
Waldo County artists interested in contributing to this project are invited to submit their artwork through the online portal at ourtownbelfast.org/sit-down-belfast-artist-submission/. Each chosen artist will be given a $300 stipend, given full credit and promoted via print and social media, and have their name recognized on a plaque on the chair they painted.
Submittals are due by April 24 and the designs will be chosen by a panel of community judges on April 26. The chairs will be painted in May and put out for downtown use in early June.
Our Town Belfast is also seeking business and community sponsors for each chair. The sponsorship helps cover the artists’ stipends for their work and costs of materials. The sponsor's name will appear on a plaque on the chair acknowledging their contribution to the unique downtown seating and support for a local artist. To sponsor a chair, go to the online portal at ourtownbelfast.org/chair-sponsor-submisson/.
The project is made possible by the support of presenting sponsors First National Bank and First National Wealth Management.