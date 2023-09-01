News

Ken Waltz, a longtime employee of VillageSoup, has been selected by the Maine Press Association for induction to the Hall of Fame.

The MPA Hall of Fame, established in 1998, honors newspaper people with Maine connections who have made outstanding contributions to the profession.

Ken Waltz motorcycle

Ken Waltz, right, on a break during a motorcycle ride with friend Paul "Skip" Greenier.
Ken Waltz golf

Ken Waltz, right, on the ninth green at the Rockland Golf Course with Charlie Brown.
MPA press awards 2019

Ken Waltz, first row right, celebrates with the Courier Publications team at the 2019 Maine Press Associations awards. Also pictured are, front from left: Kris Ferrazza, Steve Betts, back: Dagney C. Ernest, Susan Mustapich, Christine Dunkle, Daniel Dunkle, David Libby, Holly Vanorse-Spicer and Beth A. Birmingham.

