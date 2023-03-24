BELFAST — On March 21 Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig rolled out an ambitious, multi-phase proposal to streamline the process in which information is requested, gathered and processed.
“This is the first attempt at a draft,” Herbig told the City Council, “to try to make city committee work more efficient but, perhaps more importantly, to harness the enthusiasm and the passion we have in our community.”
Herbig and city staff prepared a detailed presentation on the status of the committees within city government, and ways to streamline those committees and sharpen their focus.
The city's Committee Restructuring Plan is a proposal designed to standardize the work of city committees, clearly define the role of committees in city government, improve efficiency in the gathering and delivery of information, and to encourage more citizens to participate.
The proposal includes standardized applications for committee assignments, a standardized term and training for committee members.
“We need to do a better job of letting folks know what to expect (when appointed to a committee), and what is expected of them,” Herbig said.
At present the city has 18 active committees. The plan would seek to reduce this number to 15 in the first phase. In phase two the remaining 15 committees would be reduced to 13, a figure that makes more sense to Herbig.
“Thirteen committees, we can staff,” she said. “Thirteen committees we can fill, 13 committees we can have operating in the same manner so that we’re producing the most efficient, effective results for the city.”
Herbig noted the reduction to 13 total committees would allow for the placement of a city staff member on each committee to serve as a liaison, something that is impossible under the current committee structure.
The first phase also includes the creation of four distinct city policy committees. These committees include Housing and Property Development; Climate, Energy and Utilities; Pedestrian, Transportation and Accessibility; and Parks, Trails and Recreation.
These policy committees would be available to research and present information requested by the council, report to the council on at least a quarterly basis, meet monthly on a regularly scheduled date and time, with all meetings televised, and utilize the expertise of nine to 11 members. A council member and city staff liaison would also serve on each of the proposed policy committees.
In phase one of the plan, the Community Development Block Grant Committee would be absorbed by the Housing and Property Development Committee; the Climate Crisis Committee would be absorbed by the Climate, Energy and Utilities Committee; and the Parks & Recreation Commission would be absorbed by the Parks, Trails and Recreation Committee.
Herbig noted, at present, there are several committees with current projects slated to be absorbed by a policy committee. These committees (CDBG and Brownfield Selection) would complete their project work before moving into a policy committee. Herbig noted this might take some time.
“That’s why we’re proposing to do this in two phases,” she said.
Her presentation included potential focus areas for each of the four proposed policy committees, as well as a recommendation for membership representation.
Herbig added that part of the proposal would include a survey sent to all current members of Belfast City committees to gauge their perspective on the proposal.
The proposal, in general, drew support from the council.
“Overall, I support the way this is written up,” said Councilor Paul Dean. “I can see some changes happening but, overall, I think it better organizes the city’s committees.
Councilor Brenda Bonneville appreciated the effort put into the proposal by city staff.
“This effort was really a large undertaking,” Bonneville said. “This is an amazing document. I’m really excited to be more efficient, clear and organized … it makes so much sense. I’m really excited about having a process because sometimes, it feels a little willy nilly.”
Councilor Mike Hurley wondered if the focus of the policy committees would be watered down. He recounted his experience as part of the Harbor Walk and Rail Trail Committee, which, if approved, would become part of the Parks, Trails and Recreation Committee.
“We meet once a month for an hour and a half,” Hurley said. “We don’t talk about the pool, the dog park…. all we talk about is the Rail Trail and the Harbor Walk. I worry that by putting committees together you get less, not more.”
At a prior council meeting Hurley had said he preferred to vet ideas, rather than generate them. Herbig said the proposal would provide the council with a structured vetting process.
“That’s what your city committees are for,” Herbig said. “They vet ideas to then bring them to you. Giving a committee structure is a way to tee up policy decisions for you.”
While the presentation was billed as a draft, Councilor Neal Harness moved to form the Housing and Property Development committee immediately. Councilors voted unanimously to approve that motion. Their intent was that a charge for the committee would be presented at the next meeting and that an advertisement for Housing and Property Development Committee applications would be made available immediately, with a closing date of April 13. Those applications are available at Belfast City Hall.
Herbig advised the council that results from the survey of current city committee members would be available at the next meeting and that councilors should look at policy committee areas of focus and suggest edits.
In other business, the council tabled the announcement of the new Belfast poet laureate until its first meeting in April, with April being National Poetry Month.
The council also approved a $500 donation to the Randall Collins VFW’s flag fundraiser, and a $1,533 sewer abatement for 229 High St..
The next meeting of the Belfast City Council will be April 13.