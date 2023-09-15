News

The intertidal area near where Nordic Aquafarms wants to place inflow and outfall pipes for its fish farm.

 File photo

AUGUSTA — Nordic Aquafarms Inc. has lost its approval to lay the intake and discharge pipes needed for its proposed $500 million land-based salmon farm, and project opponents have asked that four other state-issued licenses and permits be revoked.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, part of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, on Sept. 7 rescinded its September 2020 decision to grant Nordic a submerged lands lease and a dredging lease because the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Nordic does not own the intertidal land on which it planned to lay its pipes.

