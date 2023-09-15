AUGUSTA — Nordic Aquafarms Inc. has lost its approval to lay the intake and discharge pipes needed for its proposed $500 million land-based salmon farm, and project opponents have asked that four other state-issued licenses and permits be revoked.
The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, part of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, on Sept. 7 rescinded its September 2020 decision to grant Nordic a submerged lands lease and a dredging lease because the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Nordic does not own the intertidal land on which it planned to lay its pipes.
In its Feb. 16 judgment, the state’s high court vacated a Waldo County Superior Court ruling to the contrary, established Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace as the owners of the intertidal land, validated both a conservation easement and restrictions against commercial development on that land, and returned the case to the Superior Court.
No action to amend or terminate the conservation easement can be taken until the Supreme Judicial Court has rendered a final judgment on the city of Belfast’s August 2021 condemnation of the intertidal land to take it by eminent domain — and the state Attorney General’s Office must be involved in the process.
Waldo County Superior Court remanded the case to the state agencies involved to reexamine the actions they had based on erroneous findings that Nordic had sufficient “title, right and interest” in and to the property to apply for the leases and permits.
The bureau noted in its rescission that Nordic may re-apply for the two leases if there is a future material change to its title, right and interest in the intertidal property, “such as a valid modification of the conservation easement to allow the now-prohibited pipes.” Parties to the decision to rescind also can appeal it to Superior Court within 30 days.
On Sept. 8, attorney Kim Ervin Tucker separately petitioned the Board of Environmental Protection and the Department of Environmental Protection commissioner to revoke four permits, issued to Nordic in November 2020, that currently are being reconsidered by the board on remand from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court sitting as the Law Court. Ervin Tucker represents Mabee and Grace, Friends of the Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area (which holds the conservation easement), the Maine Lobstering Union, and commercial lobster and crab license holders Wayne Canning and David Black.
In her petition to the DEP commissioner, Ervin Tucker made a case for revoking Nordic’s MEPDES (wastewater discharge) license and the previously suspended NRPA, SLODA and Air permits and licenses granted in November 2020. She said Nordic cannot show that it has sufficient title, right and interest in the property to obtain or maintain the required licenses and permits unless the conservation easement is amended or terminated; that Nordic does not have standing to request that the easement be terminated; and that the city of Belfast cannot terminate the easement “until and unless a final judgment is entered upholding the City of Belfast’s 8-12-2021 Condemnation Order as both constitutionally and statutorily valid — which will be years from now if it ever were to occur.”
DEP rules state that if a submerged lands lease is required for a DEP permit or license, an applicant must demonstrate that a submerged lands lease has been issued to it, or that it has a pending application for a submerged lands lease to demonstrate the title, right and interest in the lands to get those permits. Ervin Tucker argues that the Sept. 7 BPL rescission decision thus requires revocation of the permits and licenses the board granted to Nordic in 2020.
In a subsequent development Tuesday, Sept. 12, Presiding Officer Robert Duchesne of the Board of Environmental Protection notified Ervin Tucker and attorneys for Nordic, the city of Belfast, and other parties that BEP will hear oral arguments Oct. 19 on the impact, if any, of the high court’s judgment on the permits BEP issued to Nordic.
Duchesne emphasized that “no additional evidence is being solicited or permitted in this narrowly limited remand proceeding,” including new evidence Ervin Tucker presented in her Sept. 8 petition. That evidence includes a deposition from a surveyor who said older deeds in the chain of title to the Eckrote property placed the shoreland boundary at the “high-water mark,” or excluding the intertidal zone. The property description in a more recent deed described that property line as being “along said bay,” which could be interpreted as including the intertidal zone.
The Eckrotes in 2021 deeded their property to the city of Belfast in exchange for $650,000 that Nordic paid to the sellers. In its public announcement of the transaction, the city said the land would be used for "a public park." The city then granted an easement to Nordic to lay its inflow and discharge pipes across the property and into the adjacent intertidal property protected by the conservation easement, and to construct an industrial pump house anywhere on that upland parcel, which is zoned “residential II.” Shortly thereafter, the City Council voted to condemn the intertidal property for taking by eminent domain for Nordic's salmon farm project.
Additional evidence Ervin Tucker obtained with a Freedom of Access Act request to the city included a quitclaim deed for the former Eckrote property from the city to Nordic Aquafarms, signed on July 15, 2021, by Mayor Eric Sanders, which was being held in escrow by the Portland law firm of Drummond Woodsum, Nordic's counsel and registered agent.
In an email to The Republican Journal, Ervin Tucker said she contends that Nordic, not the city of Belfast, has owned the former Eckrote parcel since Aug. 23, 2021, and that Nordic and the city are concealing that fact by failing to record the July 2021 deed "so that the city can continue to falsely claim that the Eckrotes’ former lot will be used as a public park."
In the BEP session Oct. 19, oral arguments will be heard from Ervin Tucker and from one representative each from Upstream Watch, the organization to which Mabee and Grace originally conveyed the conservation easement; Northport Village Corporation; and Nordic Aquafarms. Duchesne said the board will deliberate on a motion and possibly vote on an order.
The eminent domain case is still pending in Waldo County Superior Court. Kristin Collins, attorney for the city of Belfast, said in an email to The Republican Journal, “The court is presently considering a request by the project opponents to remand the eminent domain order back to the City Council to address the effect of the (Supreme Judicial) Court’s decision on title to the intertidal land. The city has consented to that request in the interest of providing the most accurate record for the court.”
Ervin Tucker filed that request July 11. She said Nordic has also agreed to the remand, but “the city and Nordic have opposed to vacating” the August 2021 condemnation order.
In response to a Journal request for a statement on the latest developments, Jacki Cassida, public relations manager for Nordic Aquafarms, said in an email, “The BPL rescinded the submerged lands lease and dredging lease because it found that the Conservation Easement held by Friends prohibited the pipes that Nordic proposes in the intertidal — even though the easement granted by the City allows those pipes. The BPL findings explicitly DOES allow reapplication when this issue is resolved. The BPL declined to suspend the findings supporting the leases for an indefinite period, because there is no statute or rule specifically authorizing suspension.
“Essentially, the pause on our project and patient stance remains unchanged as legal proceedings continue.”