Sears Island offshore wind port proposed site plan.

 By Carolyn Zachary

AUGUSTA — Some members of the state’s Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group ended the last meeting June 26 feeling like they did not have enough information to advise the state on which of three proposed sites would be most viable for a deep-water offshore floating wind turbine port, while others felt strongly in favor of one port over another.

For more than a year 19 group members have met over six meetings to discuss the state’s wind turbine port plan, with most discussions centered around a possible site for the port. The state is considering constructing the port at two different sites in Searsport, Mack Point or Sears Island, and a site at Estes Head in Eastport. There is also a hybrid model proposing to construct the port at Mack Point and Sears Island.