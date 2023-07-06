AUGUSTA — Some members of the state’s Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group ended the last meeting June 26 feeling like they did not have enough information to advise the state on which of three proposed sites would be most viable for a deep-water offshore floating wind turbine port, while others felt strongly in favor of one port over another.
For more than a year 19 group members have met over six meetings to discuss the state’s wind turbine port plan, with most discussions centered around a possible site for the port. The state is considering constructing the port at two different sites in Searsport, Mack Point or Sears Island, and a site at Estes Head in Eastport. There is also a hybrid model proposing to construct the port at Mack Point and Sears Island.
State officials finally discussed financial estimates for the Sears Island and Mack Point sites at the meeting after group members asked questions about cost estimates at previous meetings and shared frustrations about not having access to that information.
It is expected to cost $290 million to $506 million more to build the port at Mack Point instead of Sears Island, according to information at the meeting. It would likely cost $479 million to construct the port at Sears Island and between $769 million and $985 million to construct it at Mack Point.
Estimated leasing costs at Mack Point are driving preliminary port costs hundreds of millions of dollars above cost estimates at Sears Island, according to information shared at the meeting. Those lease costs are expressed in a range based off market data. But for many group members there is more to consider for this port than just project costs.
Some members of the group have come out against the Sears Island site because of its conservation and recreational value. The island is owned by the state and more than a decade ago the state placed about one third of the island into a conservation easement and designated the other two thirds of the island to be used as a cargo port at some point in the future and to some that time has come.
Group member and Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association Captain David Gelinas is in favor of placing the port on Sears Island because of the possible wave interactions at the Mack Pont site between large waves during high wind events and smaller boats that will be used at the port, along with some other logistic concerns.
The Eastport site has been all but eliminated as a potential site because of how much blasting and rock removal would be required to construct the port. Issues with the Passamaquoddy tribe have cropped up because the site would be situated so close to one of its reservations and a road would need to pass through part of the reservation.
Though building the site at Mack Point is possible, the proposed site does not come without some complications. The site is owned by Sprague Energy and the state would need to lease that land, though proponents of the site argue that the state could recoup those funds through company leases at the port.
The site would also need to have 500,000 cubic yards of underwater material dredged, which could pose an issue with fishermen who are concerned that buried HoltraChem mercury would be released into the harbor, possibly resulting in areas that would be closed off to harvesting.
The state’s previous proposed orientation of the Mack Point site would have required 950,000 cubic yards of dredging but state officials reoriented the proposed site to reduce the amount of required dredged material.
There are two large storage tanks that would need to be moved if the state were to construct the port at Mack Point. The existing liquid dock might need to be moved over to the dry dock because the proposed site boundary is right next to its existing location.
Though there are not as many logistical complications to the Sears Island site as the Mack Point site, people who want to keep the island as a whole conservation site have come out vehemently against proposing to use it as the port site.
They feel that a port of this magnitude, about 100 acres on the island, would have an adverse impact on the whole island. They fear that it could create light and noise pollution that would put wildlife on the island at risk. They also feel that developing the site would take away precious habitat for migrating birds, along with other species.
In 2009, the state agreed to place 600 acres of the island in conservation, while it left 335 acres available for a port. But there were stipulations around what types of port would be appropriate for that site in that agreement, including no nuclear power plants, no chemical manufacturing facilities, among other restrictions.
A member of the Friends of Sears Island vowed to hold the state’s port plans up in court challenges if it decides to build on Sears Island, though he said he was not speaking on behalf of the Friends of Sears Island. “We may not win but it will take years to achieve an outcome, years you do not have,” he stated.
State officials have highlighted the urgency to start port construction within the next couple of years if it wants to gain a competitive edge over other possible proposed ports in other Atlantic coast states. The port itself will take at least five years to construct.
Currently there are no deep-water offshore floating wind turbine ports proposed on the eastern seaboard, according to Maine Port Authority Executive Director Matt Burns. The state hopes to be the first and most port of its kind on the East Coast.
Closing thoughts from group members
Group member and Maine Audubon representative Eliza Donoghue did not state a preferred location, instead she asked the state to consider the environmental damage at each site — environmental damage at Mack Point being mostly aquatic and environmental damage at Sears Island being mostly on land.
The state must take steps to minimize negative environmental impacts during port construction, she said. She also wants the state to be creative about how it will fund the project and ended her statement emphasizing the urgency for renewable energy infrastructure in the face of climate change, stating “let’s not waste any time.”
Gelinas is not in support of Mack Point because of the required dredging, he said. He does not think the state should risk alienating lobstermen who are already facing many other challenges within their own industry.
“Forcing a 500,000 cubic yard dredge on Penobscot Bay lobstermen when the option exists to avoid dredging entirely would be like rubbing salt in the wounds of these mariners,” he said.
He appealed to Gov. Mills’ administration to both put Maine on a path to being a leader in this new maritime industry and to finally come good on the “promise of a truly joint use of Sears Island.”
Group members Jessie Gunther and Sean Mahoney both made comments regarding a lack of information for them to make a definitive decision on which site they think is best for the port.
Group co-chair and Searsport Town Manager James Gillway would have supported constructing the port at Mack Point but he does not believe it will “pass muster,” he said. If he thought the port was permittable at Mack Point then he said he would “show up with my shovel.”
Even still, group members Steve Miller, Islesboro Island Trust, Rolf Olsen, Friends of Sears Island, and James Therriault, Sprague Energy, supported constructing the port at Mack Point.
Therriault stated that Sprague Energy is committed to the renewable market and that the company was “ready and willing to make it work.”
Meanwhile, Miller and Olsen both felt that the state came into the process already preferring Sears Island and Olsen felt like the state placed its “finger on the scale” in support of constructing the port on the island.
It is a sentiment that group co-chair and Maine Conservation Voters representative Beth Ahearn did not share. She never felt the port location was predetermined before the group even started meeting, she said.
Group member Dennis Damon with the Maine Port Authority seemed to be the only person in favor of the Sears Island and Mack Point joint use option. It would require only 300,000 cubic yards of dredging at Mack Point. The two sites combined would comprise more than 100 acres.
At the first meeting, Dennis had his mind set on a certain site but through group discussions his mind changed a bit, he said. Though he understands that group members are divided on where the site should be located he is glad they all remained civil with each other.
“We might not all come to the same conclusion but we all have the same respect,” he said.
The state will continue to develop detailed studies of various factors at each site and around port construction itself. The state will also further consider factors required by all of the state and federal permits it must obtain for the port. It is likely that the state will not choose a port site until 2024.