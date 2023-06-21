AUGUSTA — The state issued a decision June 21 to suspend Nordic Aquafarms’ Site Location of Development law and Natural Resources Protection Act permit and Air Emissions License for its proposed land-based fish farm to be located off of Route 1 and next to the Little River. The suspension does not apply to the company’s Maine Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit.
Upstream Watch, Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area and neighboring property owners had submitted petitions to suspend or revoke the company’s permits, which were issued Nov. 19, 2020, earlier this year after a Maine Supreme Court decision overturned a lower court’s decision in a property dispute.
Property owners Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace were found by the state’s Supreme Court to have ownership over a parcel of intertidal land where Nordic wants to lay its intake and outflow pipe. Mabee and Grace sued property owners Janet and Richard Eckrote who owned the upland lot in front of the intertidal parcel in dispute.
The Eckrotes had claimed to own the intertidal land in front of their upland property and Waldo County Justice Robert Murray ruled in their favor in a 2021 court decision, which was overturned by the Supreme Court earlier this year.
During the initial property dispute trial in Belfast, the Eckrotes sold their upland land to Nordic, which then conveyed the land to the city to use as a park but with the stipulation that the city give the company an easement to use the property for its intake and outflow pipes, along with other uses like placing a pumphouse on the property.
The Supreme Court sided with Mabee and Grace that historic deeds proved the intertidal land was conveyed with the couple’s upland property and not with the Eckrotes’ upland property. Mabee and Grace placed all the intertidal land they own into a conservation easement held by the Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area, which the Supreme Court also found valid over the disputed intertidal parcel.
The state issued Nordic its permits based on an easement issued to the company from the Eckrotes giving it rights to the couple’s property, which the state accepted as sufficient title, right and interest in the property.
The company cannot begin any construction for its facility or alter the site where it intends to build its fish farm that is authorized under the Site Law/NRPA Permit and the Air License, according to the order issued by Maine Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Melanie Loyzim.
The permits will be reinstated if the city’s 2021 eminent domain action taking the intertidal land is settled in favor of the city and the company “in a way that allows the project to be completed,” according to the order. The conservation easement on the intertidal land must also be amended or terminated in a way that will allow the project to move forward.
Project opponents sued the city claiming that the eminent domain action was unconstitutional, setting up a situation in which viability for construction of the project hangs on that court decision.
Opponents suing the city for the eminent domain action accused the city of taking private land to benefit a private company.
The city claims it was a necessary action to bring the Little River walking trail to the ocean and create another city park that gives the public more access to the ocean. However, the easement the city has issued to the company over that land limits what the city can do on that property and gives the company permissions to develop the lot in ways that benefit the company’s facility.
The city also claims that the eminent domain action was necessary to close a sale agreement between the city and Belfast Water District, giving the Water District funds to relocate its office. The site the company hopes to build on is formerly owned by the Water District. The company has also committed to purchasing water from the Water District, giving it more revenue to update ailing infrastructure.
Nordic did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area and Upstream Watch did not immediately respond to requests for comment.