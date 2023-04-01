News

Searsport Route 1 rebuild

Searsport Selectman and business owner Mark Bradstreet, at right, pores over a schematic illustration showing the downtown rebuild project, along with other residents and business owners at a Maine DOT workshop April 11, 2019.

 Photo by Fran Gonzalez

SEARSPORT — The state expects to start construction late this spring on the portion of Route 1 that goes through downtown Searsport, finally bringing to fruition a plan that has spanned nearly two decades.

The state will make improvements on 1.9 miles of Route 1 from Savage Road to Station Avenue, according to Town Manager James Gillway.

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

