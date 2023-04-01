SEARSPORT — The state expects to start construction late this spring on the portion of Route 1 that goes through downtown Searsport, finally bringing to fruition a plan that has spanned nearly two decades.
The state will make improvements on 1.9 miles of Route 1 from Savage Road to Station Avenue, according to Town Manager James Gillway.
Major points of those improvements include replacing a subsurface drain, replacing the base of the road to handle load capacity, replacing guardrails, constructing brick sidewalks, adding sidewalk lighting, reducing the number of telephone poles in the area, doing landscaping and adding benches, he said.
People can feel buildings shake when large trucks drive through the area, he said. The area also has not had lighting for 75 years. The state will also add a two-way center turn lane from Navy Street to just beyond Station Avenue, according to Maine Department of Transportation Project Manager Ernie Martin.
For the town, the project has been a long time coming and officials are glad to see it moving forward, Gillway said. “We’re extremely grateful that the DOT decided to move this project forward and get it done,” he said.
The town and state started the process for the rebuild in 2004, according to Gillway, but several factors, including elements of the conceptual plan, funding issues and the pandemic, kept pushing its timeline out.
For as long as Martin has been involved with the project it has been a challenge, he said. It is a compact area by nature with a high volume of vehicular traffic through that section.
Last year the state tried soliciting bids for the project but received none, he said. There was a night work requirement within the project plan, but after consulting some local construction companies, the state decided to remove that requirement, seeing it as a possible barrier to receiving bids and replacing it with a detour plan.
The revised plan seemed to spark some interest because when the state put the project out to bid earlier this year, it received two proposals, though both were still well above the amount that was budgeted for the project, he said. The state had about $12.8 million in funds for the project but the lowest bid, which was awarded, came in at $17.63 million from Gordon Contracting Inc. in Sangerville.
Now the state must make up the difference itself or try to go after more federal funds, he said. Last year Republican Sen. Susan Collins secured $9.2 million in federal funds for the Route 1 reconstruction. The rest of the budgeted funds came from other federal and state monies.
It is the last major section of Route 1, a national highway, in Maine to be brought up to current state standards, Martin said. The section of road has never be reconstructed or rebuilt to state standards. The state took over construction of the road in 1945, applying base gravel and new pavement at that time.
The state will lay 23 inches of gravel, then put seven inches of overall pavement on top of that, he said. The average lifespan for that type of treatment is 20 years before a treatment program needs to be implemented to maintain the road’s core into the future.
Gillway has been tracking other towns’ downtown rebuilds for nearly 20 years to try to understand what Searsport can expect during construction, he said. He thinks the state’s traffic control plans and signage will help minimize the negative effects downtown businesses might experience during construction.
Construction will start around Black Road south to Mortland Road, Gillway said in a public statement March 31. During this phase southbound traffic will be diverted onto Black Road, Union Street and Mortland Road. In the current plan, he said, downtown construction will be completed as soon as weather permits in 2024.
With nearly 11,000 cars passing through that section of Route 1 daily, Martin expects frustrations to arise during construction, but he thinks it is a good project. The state is working to get the most information possible about the construction work to residents and commuters.
It will develop a website to post reconstruction plans for public viewing and keep people updated on detour plans, he said.
“It won’t be easy," he said. "There will be a lot of difficulty associated with the project, as well as frustration, you know, but I think we have a good plan in front of us to complete this project.”