There will be a Benefit Supper on Saturday, April 29, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lower Level of the Town Hall to benefit the Sandy Point Community Hall Building Campaign. There will be baked ziti, salad, rolls, drinks and desserts. There is a GoFundMe page for online donations and also, if you don’t want the meal, perhaps just go and donate the day of the dinner. As with many older buildings in Maine, they have to be kept up or they just slowly rot into the ground. So please give what you are able to. Thanks.
Town Office
On Monday, April 17, the Town Office will be closed for Patriot’s Day. Taxes are due on Tuesday, April 18. And don’t forget that Debris Day is Saturday, May 20!
The annual town meeting will be held on Saturday, June 17, at 9 a.m.
RSU 20
Spring vacation will start Monday, April 17, and schools are closed through Friday, April 21. Baseball and softball teams will start playing soon, so go out and cheer for our team!
Winter does not seem to want to quit, with cool temperatures, gray skies and rainy weather. On my walks I have noticed that there are a lot of trees that are down in the woods. A pileated woodpecker in the neighborhood is banging away at the trees in search of bugs. I have seen robins, gold finches and both hairy and downy woodpeckers. Ducks are bobbing about in the harbor. I haven’t seen any osprey yet, but that should be any day now.
Boat owners are taking off their shrink wrap and starting to think about putting new bottom paint on their boats. As the days warm up, it will be time to get the lawns cleaned up and snow tires off our cars.
Getting the grill cleaned up is a good project, too, as barbecue season is upon us. Some people grill all winter long, but my grill is on my deck which gets hit by the west winds off the harbor and is way too cold to do any grilling. In one recent wind storm, the grill moved from one side of the deck to the other.
But soon enough it will be time for hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill. As always, spring comes along eventually.