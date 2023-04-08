News

Easter Bunny

The Easter Bunny visits with young friends Saturday, April 8, outside the Stockton Springs Town Office.

 Photo by Ellen Holland

Community Builders

There will be a Benefit Supper on Saturday, April 29, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lower Level of the Town Hall to benefit the Sandy Point Community Hall Building Campaign. There will be baked ziti, salad, rolls, drinks and desserts. There is a GoFundMe page for online donations and also, if you don’t want the meal, perhaps just go and donate the day of the dinner. As with many older buildings in Maine, they have to be kept up or they just slowly rot into the ground. So please give what you are able to. Thanks.

