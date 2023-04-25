Don’t forget the Benefit Supper on Saturday, April 29, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Lower Level of the Town Hall to benefit the Sandy Point Community Hall Building Campaign. The Sandy Point Club was founded in 1923 as an activity center for the community. It has hosted many harvest suppers, ice cream socials, beach bonfires, open mic nights and Ladies Aid fairs. It is a nonprofit organization and is in great need of money to restore the building so that activities can be held there once again.
Historical Society
On Sunday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m., Faith Campbell will speak on the topic of Maine women and the Civil War. While all the men were away during the war, the women carried on raising families, running the farm or family business and keeping their towns running smoothly. This should be an interesting presentation, so you might want to put it on your calendar.
Community Library
The next story hour will be on Saturday, May 6, 10 to 11 a.m., with stories, snacks and crafts. Stop by the library any Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. for the weekly knitters and crafters group. If you need help with a project, this would be a great place to go and get some assistance.
Last Friday, April 14, it was an absolutely gorgeous day in Maine, so I drove up to Acadia for the day. The parking lot at Sand Beach was almost full with numerous tourists and biking groups. There were people walking the Loop Road, checking out Thunder Hole, hiking the trails and enjoying the 76-degree weather.
After a long walk up and down Loop Road, it was time for lunch around noon. I had brought my lunch and a book and sat on the rocks opposite the Gorham Mountain trail parking lot. A seagull stood next to me to see if I had any lunch to share.
I was enjoying the peace and quiet when I heard what at first I thought was a dog barking. Then some yelling. I thought that one of the bikers must have had an accident as many people were on the road with their bikes. Just minutes later five emergency vehicles raced by sirens blaring on Loop Road. Then I knew something serious must have happened.
Awhile later I heard a lone siren leaving the area. The road at the end of Loop Road to the Jordan Pond House was still closed for the winter. But walkers could still take the trail to Otter Point and bikers could ride the road, too. When I left the park later on, there was a police car stationed at the turn, not allowing people in.
Later, on Facebook, Acadia posted that a young man from Brewer had died in a fall on Otter Cliff. Certainly it was a tragedy of the worst kind on an otherwise beautiful day in a beautiful part of Maine. My condolences to the young man’s family.
Thought for the week
“Love cures people — both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it.” — Karl A. Menninger