News

Ellen Holland

Ellen Holland

Community Builders

Don’t forget the Benefit Supper on Saturday, April 29, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Lower Level of the Town Hall to benefit the Sandy Point Community Hall Building Campaign. The Sandy Point Club was founded in 1923 as an activity center for the community. It has hosted many harvest suppers, ice cream socials, beach bonfires, open mic nights and Ladies Aid fairs. It is a nonprofit organization and is in great need of money to restore the building so that activities can be held there once again.