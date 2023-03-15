Nomination papers are available at the Town office for the following positions: Select Board member, three-year term; school board member, three-year term; and fire chief, one-year term. The deadline for returning nomination papers is May 3.
Property taxes are due on April 18. Mark you calendars for Debris Day on Saturday, May 20. For a full list of what is acceptable, please go to the town’s website at stocktonsprings.org or call them at 567-3404.
Sandy Point Community ClubThe club has a GoFundMe page to donate to renovations. They have a three-phase plan to stabilize and upgrade the cellar and kitchen of the Sandy Point Community Hall.
Phase one is the stabilization of the cellar and kitchen. This phase will remove the rotting main carrying beams and floor joists, stabilize the cellar and upgrade the electrical panel and service entrance. The completion of phase one will have a roughed-in kitchen area.
Phase two completes the kitchen renovation with cupboards, appliances and new flooring. Phase three of the project will be elevator/lift access to the second floor.
Phase one will cost approximately $60,000 to stabilize the cellar and kitchen, according to the GoFundMe page, which is being organized by Bob Bradford. Please donate to save this unique and historic town building.
Just Barb’s is serving breakfast from Thursdays through Sundays, 7-11 a.m. Senior College Classes start on Thursday, March 30, and you can register at belfastseniorcollege.org.
March always seems to be a very long month with no official holidays. St. Patrick’s Day is on Friday, March 17, and having some corned beef and cabbage is traditional. Easter comes on Sunday, April 9, and there are plenty of Easter things out in stores. Tulips, daffodils and hyacinths are available and will brighten up your home. Pansies may show up soon as well.
On March 4 I woke up to see the snow pouring from the sky and it snowed heavily almost all day. The town had about 12 to 15 inches of snow but it is melting steadily because of the warmer temperatures. There is another storm heading this way but the forecasters are checking the Euro model and American model and don’t quite know where the storm is going. Maybe this year March will go out like a lamb.
Thought for the week
“The poetry of the earth is never dead.” — John Keats.