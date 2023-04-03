Community Builders
The Easter Bunny will be at the Library Gazebo on April 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. for pictures and a basket of Easter goodies, so bring your children to this fun event.
The Easter Bunny will be at the Library Gazebo on April 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. for pictures and a basket of Easter goodies, so bring your children to this fun event.
The hours of the code Enforcement Officer now will be Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Town Office will be closed on Monday, April 17, for Patriots’ Day. Recycling dates for April are Thursdays, April 13 and 27.
All mooring and other harbor fees are due by April 30 every year with a $50 late fee if paid after that date. If fees are not paid by May 30, the town takes possession of the mooring, as it is considered abandoned. Resident mooring fees are $80 and non-resident mooring fees are $200.
With the first boat in the harbor already, it’s time to get ready for boating season The mooring boat is in the harbor picking up the winter sticks and beginning to put the moorings in.
A "War, Protest, Great Music and Bob Dylan" class is being taught by Pete Reilly at Belfast Senior College at the UMaine Hutchinson Center. During the 1960s, with the war going on in Vietnam, anti-war protest music proliferated. Those were the years of the draft for anyone age 18 and over. Lots of boys went to college because those in college could get deferments. Several people I knew growing up in my town were killed in the war. Thousands were killed during the Tet offensive of January 1968.
Events of the 1960s gave rise to a young people's rebellion against the status quo. Student activism was at a high point with student takeovers of offices at Columbia University and other colleges. 1968 was also the year Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy were shot. The Woodstock Festival in August 1969 drew many musical artists who performed Vietnam War protest songs.
Although none of these involve the draft, comparable issues today might be the war in Ukraine, climate change, or gun control — but they aren't generating protest music.
Best wishes to all for a happy Easter. Spring weather is coming!
“I keep reminding people that an editorial in rhyme is not a song. A good song makes you laugh, it makes you cry, it makes you think.” — Pete Seeger.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.