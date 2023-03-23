Don’t forget that Stockton Springs Community Library will host a Story Hour for children of all ages on Saturday, April 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. In addition to the story, there will be snacks and a craft activity. Visit stocktonspringslibrary.org for more information.
Community Builders
Stockton Springs Community Builders ask that Easter Candy for their Easter Bunny event be dropped off at the Town Office by April 3. They can be reached through their Facebookpage if you need more information. They always have a fun event for children with the Easter bunny.
French’s Point is hiring for their Grounds & Landscaping crew. It is a Sunday — Wednesday job from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. For further information, please contact Adam, Facilities & Grounds Team manager, at adam@fpmain.com.
Just Barb’s prime rib night on Fridays is very popular and they also advertise other specials on their Facebook page.
Melissa Thompson’s shop will be opening at the beginning of April — stop by for an Easter gift for someone.
Spring has shown up for several days this week in addition to some rain, which is melting the snow. My daffodils have popped up as well as my crocuses. Some people’s snowdrops are blooming already. There is even a boat in the harbor, so someone is ready for the good weather.
Work is being done on Skeet Wyman’s mooring boat to get that ready for the beginning of the season. Pussy willows are showing up and the forsythia branches look like they are plumping up. When the sun is shining, the temperatures warm up and it’s great to get out for a walk.
School vacations start the third week in April and by then baseball, softball and other spring sports will all begin. Right now they are down to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA basketball tournament, so basketball fans will be glued to their TVs for the games. Meanwhile, I have binged "Sanditon" on PBS and have started watching the Ted Lasso series on Apple TV.
As always, if you have anything for the column, please let me know by emailing me or leaving a message on my phone. Stay well!
Thought for the week
“Words, like nature, half reveal and half conceal the soul within.” — Alfred Lord Tennyson