Historical Society

On Sunday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m., Faith Campbell will speak on the topic of Maine women and the Civil War. While all the men were away during the war, the women carried on raising families, running the farm or family business and keeping their towns running smoothly. This should be an interesting presentation, so you might want to put it on your calendars.

