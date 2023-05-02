On Sunday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m., Faith Campbell will speak on the topic of Maine women and the Civil War. While all the men were away during the war, the women carried on raising families, running the farm or family business and keeping their towns running smoothly. This should be an interesting presentation, so you might want to put it on your calendars.
Community Library
Story hour is this Saturday, May 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. — perfect for the kids to get out and have some fun and maybe the parents, too!
RSU 20
Kindergarten registration will take place at the elementary school in Searsport on Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5. For more information, please call the school at 548-2317.
Town Office
The Code Enforcement Officer’s hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Recycling for May will be on Thursdays, May 11 and 25. Spring Clean Day is Saturday, May 20, so it's time to start cleaning out your basement, attic and garage to declutter your home. This is a very popular event and it’s a great way to get rid of the bigger items that are difficult to dispose of. On Monday, May 29, the Town Office will be closed for Memorial Day. Possible changes to harbor fees are being discussed by the Select Board and the Harbor Committee.
The Hichborn Restaurant at 10 Church St. is opening for the season on Thursday, May 18. To make reservations, please visit their website at thehichborn.com.
Buying and selling real estate is amazing now. Houses for sale don’t make it onto the real estate websites because some of them sell before they are even listed. Others selling take bids after an open house and accept the best offer. Bids are generally over the asking price as there is a lot of competition for homes at a certain price point. One of my neighbors bid over the asking price by a good amount and still didn’t get the house. Another neighbor has sold their home but cannot find anything else in their price range to buy. All home sale prices are high right now — so the dilemma is whether to sell high and then risk not finding a new place to live at a decent price.
Waldo County’s population has gone up 2.75%, according to the World Population Review, since 2010. The State Economist’s Office has stated that Maine’s median age actually dropped from 2020 to 2021, the only state in the country to do so. There don’t seem to be any planned developments in our area of smaller homes or starter homes for either seniors or first-time buyers. In other parts of the country I have seen development after development going in.
Certainly Maine has plenty of land for this kind of development. It would be terrific to see an influx of young families to balance out Maine’s older population. Stockton Springs has a good land use ordinance plan in place for future growth. Stay tuned.
Thought for the week: “Let every dawn be to you as the beginning of life, and every setting sun be to you as its close.” — John Ruskin.