Bingo night was postponed by weather until Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the lower level of Town Hall.
Town Office
Thank you to the men who plow our roads during all of these winter storms we have been having. They work very hard and at all hours of the day and night.
Recycling is Thursday, March 23, so remember to put your containers out. Sometimes it’s a challenge to find a spot with all the snow piles at the ends of our driveways.
Taxes are due Tuesday, April 18, as the Patriot’s Day holiday falls on Monday, April 17.
Community Library
The next Story Hour will be on Saturday, April 1, from 10 to 11 a.m., so mark your calendar if you have young children. My granddaughters still talk about the Library Tea that SSCL used to have every year.
Lobsters
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association and other plaintiffs filed suit March 13 against the Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation for making false statements and misleading buyers by giving Maine lobster a rating that directed people to avoid buying it. All of this debate has been caused by the decline of the Atlantic right whale, which only has 340 of the species left.
The association contends that Maine’s lobstermen have been very proactive with regard to keeping the whales safe. The lawsuit is asking the court to make the Aquarium group remove the statements from its website.
Maine’s lobster catch amount was down in numbers last year. At any rate, hard-working lobstermen have a difficult job with long hours every day. The tourist economy in Maine relies on the availability of lobsters at lobster pounds and restaurants. It will be interesting to see what happens with this lawsuit.
Spring officially begins Monday, March 20, and my daffodils are popping up. Now our temperatures are generally up into the 40-degree range, so any snow we get quickly melts — but the big piles might not go away quickly.
The other event that March brings is March madness, so lots of basketball will be on television.
The harbor continues to be quiet with sea gulls and ducks as its only occupants. The eagle does his/her morning fly-by, which is always a treat. It is still light at 7 p.m. but mornings are dark until the sun rises around 6:44 a.m. It is definitely nice enough most days to get out for a walk to enjoy some fresh air.
Thought for the week
“Like music and art, love of nature is a common language that can transcend political or social boundaries.” — Jimmy Carter.