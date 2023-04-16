Come and join in on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. for knitting, crafting and conversation at the Stockton Springs Community Library. This is a “drop-in” group and it will meet every Wednesday. Check the SSCL website or Facebook page for updates. Any questions, please call SSCL at 567-4147.
Also, mark your calendars for the annual Book, Bake and Plant Sale on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Community Builders
Last Saturday’s Easter Bunny event at the town gazebo was a huge hit with 50 children picking up Easter baskets full of goodies and saying hello to the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny was driven through town in a fire engine. Thanks to all the people who donated the treats and to those who worked on the event.
The organization is hosting a benefit dinner for the Sandy Point Community building fund on Saturday, April 29, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, so that’s coming right up. Be sure to support the restoration of this historic building as it has hosted many community events in the past and hopefully will again in the future.
Happy Birthday to former town clerk Robbie Pendleton. And it seems that it was a big one ending in 0.
Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, and it’s a good day to clean up around your property or join in the many organizations that are holding events to clean up other areas. Just remember to dress appropriately for the weather on that day or any day while outdoors. Two ill-prepared hikers were just rescued from the Appalachian Trail on Bigelow Mountain in Franklin County. The 26-year-old hikers set out on April 4 to the Horns Pond lean-to but did not have adequate equipment for the snowy conditions, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal, and stayed the night in freezing conditions.
This week has been springlike and the colt’s foot wildflowers are blooming in ditches along the road. They have tiny yellow flowers and look almost like a dandelion.
A lot of the ice cream and drive-in restaurants are starting to open. Just Barb’s is posting its special meals each day on Facebook. The traffic on Route 1 is starting to pick up with cars from out of state heading north. There is work being done in Searsport on Route 1 with additional work coming as the road finally gets upgraded through the downtown area.
This week is school vacation in a lot of states so it will be busier here in Maine. Spring is the season of rebirth and renewal and one feels energized after the long winter months. On the nice days, get out and take a walk and on the rainy days, cleaning out your closets is good. Summer is coming!
Thought for the week
“There is nothing so stable as change.” — Bob Dylan.