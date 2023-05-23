News

Belfast Senior College

“Milkweeds, Monarchs and Maine” is July 25 as part of Belfast Senior College’s “Summer Potpourri” series of low-cost single session courses.

 Photo courtesy of Belfast Senior College

BELFAST —Belfast Senior College presents a” Summer Potpourri” series of four low-cost, single session courses between July 5 and July 25 in the Social Capital facility at 28 Spring Street and at Waterfall Arts in Belfast. The registration fee for each course is just $15; there are no age restrictions and participants do not have to be members of Senior College. Registration opens on June 1 at belfastseniorcollege.org

“These summer courses offer opportunities to engage with the arts, crafts, nature and international relations, indoors and out, that we think will appeal to many,” says Belfast Senior College president Nancy Lavalle Perkins. “The cost is minimal and the enjoyment is huge. In addition, while Senior College is typically for those ages fifty and over, these summer courses are for everyone, regardless of age.