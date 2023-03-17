THORNDIKE — About 50 people attended the annual Freedom town meeting, held this year in the Mount View Elementary and Junior High School gymnasium on Saturday, March 11.
The four-hour meeting saw 33 of 34 articles pass, but increased municipal employee wages and consolidating four elected town positions into one appointed position dominated discussion.
The final 2023 appropriated tax budget was $879,122.91, up 27.7% ($191,086.91) from the 2022 tax budget of $688,036. The tax budget calculation is expected to drop in a few months based on other budgeting factors.
Before the meeting officially started, the Select Board presented a Spirit of America Award to longtime Freedom resident Wilson Hess, in recognition of his dedicated community service to the town. The board noted Hess’s involvement in the State Board of Education and the Southwestern Waldo County Broadband Coalition as well as his recent assumption of the presidency of the Freedom Community Historical Society. In that latter role he has spearheaded digitizing town records for the benefit of future generations.
Similarly, a Spirit of America Award was presented, on behalf of the Waldo County commissioners, to Select Board Chair Ronald Price in recognition of his being the longest-serving current selectman in Freedom. Price joined the board, and has served as its chairman, since 2007.
Moderator Michael Thibodeau opened the formal town meeting by noting the results of the March 10 municipal election.
In a surprise upset, challenger Ryan Willette ousted incumbent Selectman Elaine Higgins in a 64-51 vote. Cynthia Abbott secured additional, uncontested terms as town clerk, tax collector and excise tax collector.
Higgins called the election “democracy at its best,” but was “disappointed” in the election result. She promised to run for the Select Board again “when the opportunity arises,” and will remain civically active by attending the weekly Select Board meetings.
Higgins called the town meeting a “big success” with “lively discussion,” noting how many younger people appeared. She said she was disappointed at Willette’s apparent lack of civic involvement before running for elected office.
Price said he was “surprised” at Willette’s upset — “I have never seen him at a town meeting, selectmen meeting, any committee meeting” and noted that Willette has “a lot to learn.” Price said he never saw Willette make an effort to campaign or educate voters, and volunteered that Willette told him that Willette himself was surprised he won.
Price complimented Higgins for “working hard” on various policy issues and thanked her for her “drive” on such issues as the Waldo County Broadband Coalition.
Selectman Steve Bennett said he was glad the budget passed as presented to voters. Following the meeting, he offered some perspective on the numbers and the year-over-year increase.
“In June we will commit taxes, and when we do, we will apply state revenue sharing, excise taxes, carryover of unspent taxes from 2022, some of our undesignated fund balance and other revenue amounts to the overall tax commitment, which of course will include our share of the school and county budgets,” Bennett explained.
“Those combined amounts will reduce the overall budget significantly and we anticipate that the final tax budget to the town’s property taxes will reflect a 2.5% increase overall.”
He added that the only unknown at this point is the school budget. “We built in a hypothetical increase in the school budget projection but will have to wait and see,” Bennett said. “Hopefully, the 2.5% projection will bear fruit.”
When contacted Saturday night, Willette did not comment on the election outcome or the town meeting, saying that he was “just getting in the door.” He did thank voters and said he will do “the best he can” in his new role. He asked for, and was granted, additional time to submit further comment for publication, but had not done so in time for publication.
The first substantial town meeting discussion came with the warrant article that would have appropriated $293,066 for the “General Government,” a budget category that included “salaries and wages.”
Bennett and Price noted that the town auditor recommended consolidating the positions of town clerk, tax collector, and excise tax collector, to formally fall under one job description, with a commensurate salary to encompass all those responsibilities. Bennett and Price argued that the town needed to budget a competitive salary to attract qualified people to fill those roles.
The Select Board did not unanimously endorse the higher wages. Outgoing Selectman Higgins opined that increasing the town clerk salary from $27,896 to $54,600 was “excessive” and not commensurate with the clerk’s increased responsibility under the Budget Committee’s recommended allocation. She reasoned that the town is spending money on an auditor to oversee Abbott — who currently holds the position of town clerk and temporary town treasurer — so the town is essentially paying twice for Abbott’s services.
When reached for comment, Price said it was “about time” the town compensated the clerk with a “reasonable wage.” He noted that the town clerk also informally fills other roles, for example as deputy general assistance administrator and office manager. He thought the increased wage was “money well spent.”
Overall, the Budget Committee recommended a total “salaries and wages'' increase from $95,500 budgeted in 2022, to $132,500 in 2023. This increase drove the total requested General Government appropriation up 11.3%, from a budgeted $260,130 in 2022, to $293,066 in 2023.
Budget Committee member Laura Greeley spoke against the recommended increase. She argued that the town should not raise taxes with the goal of “growing government,” particularly while faced with fiscal uncertainty regarding the recently passed state legislation on senior citizen property tax relief.
Ultimately, this “general government” vote was the only one of the 34 articles that was close enough to warrant a hand count. The unmodified warrant article passed 32-20.
The only article to fail passage was a single article that sought to consolidate into a single appointed, not elected, position the jobs of town clerk, tax collector, excise tax collector, and registrar of voters. The Select Board unanimously supported this measure, arguing that an appointed position would ensure the selection of a qualified individual.
Several residents expressed concern with the article’s wording, including ambiguity on the length of the appointed term and lack of criteria for selecting a successful candidate. Despite the Budget Committee’s recommended approval, the measure failed with only a few residents voting in favor of it.
On this article, Price later admitted that the Select Board was “not as prepared as it should have been” to address voters’ concerns, and was swayed by the meeting discussion that the article should not have passed in its current form. He noted that for the past 20 years the town clerk has filled the responsibility of the consolidated roles, so it made sense to formalize the practice.
With little opposition, the town passed other budget allocations and resolutions affecting the Select Board’s administrative power. Price explained that while the town’s bookkeeping had been a “mess” since the COVID-19 pandemic, the town is working with an auditor to remedy bookkeeping issues, some of which led to misreporting personnel information to the IRS.
He assured the town that any involvement by the IRS has been resolved, and that there has been no mishandling or misappropriation of town money due to these bookkeeping discrepancies.