WALDO — Students at Waldo County Technical Center had the opportunity to demonstrate their skills against students from other career and technical centers throughout the state at the Maine Leadership and Skills Conference held last month in Bangor.
WCTC had 24 students compete, with 12 students earning medals in 10 different competitions. Earning Bronze medals were Madison Resh (Basic Health Care Skills) and Sara Jo Richeson (Medical Terminology), both from Belfast Area High School.
Earning Silver medals were Max Downer and Elijah Nelson (Interactive Application and Game Design) from the Ecology School in Unity, Jacob Day (Power Equipment Technology) from BAHS, and Sean Paige (Auto Refinishing Technology) who is homeschooled.
Earning gold medals were Griffin Curtis (Knowledge Test for Computer Maintenance Technology) from BAHS, Gideon Murphy (Knowledge Test for Power Equipment) and Ian Cottrell (Team B-Mobile Robotics) from Searsport District High School, Ben Richards (Related Technical Math) from Mount View High School, and Ronan Taylor (Team B-Mobile Robotics) who is homeschooled.
Four of the gold medalists have the opportunity to go on to the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in June. SkillsUSA adviser and Electrical Trades instructor Dan Schaeffer will be accompanying students on that trip.
Schaeffer wishes to remind the Waldo County community that donations to SkillsUSA will help support this program and help fund the trip to Atlanta. For more information about how to donate or to learn more about Career and Technical Education, contact Waldo County Technical Center at 342-5231.